Udit Narayan's Birthday: Here's A Look At 12 Facts About The Legendary Singer

Fans of singer Udit Narayan are celebrating his birthday on December 1. Udit is famous for Hindi songs and has sung many songs in other languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Bengali. He also has won four National Film Awards for his songs and many other honourable titles. On the occasion of Udit Narayan's birthday, here are some Udit Narayan's facts that fans must know:

Udit Narayan's trivia

1) Udit Narayan's music is so well known that most of his songs feature in BBC's "Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of all time".

2) Udit Narayan studied at Jageshwar High School, Supaul, Bihar, and graduated from Ratna Rajya Lakshmi Campus, Kathmandu, Nepal.

3) He started his career by working for Nepal Radio as a folk singer and used to sing songs in Maithili and Nepali.

4) Udit came to India in 1978 after he received a music scholarship from the Indian Embassy in Nepal to study classical music at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan.

5) Udit's career in Bollywood kickstarted in 1980 when he was noted by music director Rajesh Roshan.

6) Udit Naryan has been married twice. He was first married to Ranjana Narayan Jha and then got married to Deepa Narayan Jha.

7) Udit Narayan was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India, an honour that has been awarded to only a handful of singers.

8) Udit Narayan acted in one Nepali movie which was called Kusume Rumal. He also sang all the songs for the film.

9) Udit Naryan has sung more than 15,000 songs in his career and many of his songs have won numerous awards.

10) Udit Naryan's father was a farmer and his mother was a folk singer. It was his mother that encouraged him to sing and make a career out of it.

11) Many media websites reported that as a kid, Udit used to sing for 20 - 25 paise in his village.

12) Udit Narayan has only sung for one English movie which is called 'When Harry Tries To Marry'.

