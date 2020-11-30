Madhuri Dixit Commemorates 13 Years Of 'Aaja Nachle', Shares Fun Facts About The Movie

Madhu Dixit Nene is one of the most loved and popular actors in the industry. One of her most popular films was Aaja Nachle which released in 2007. She has taken to Instagram to commemorate 13 years of Aaja Nachle. In the post, she has shared unknown facts about the movie as well. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | If You Liked 'The Undoing', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Pictures With Fans In Dubai While Dining And Shopping, See Here

Madhu Dixit commemorates 13 years of Aaja Nachle

Madhu Dixit took to Instagram to commemorate 13 years of her movie Aaja Nachle. In the caption of the post, she said, “#13yearsofAajaNachle Dance is something close to my heart and makes this film special ♥ï¸”. In the post, she also has shared some unknown facts about her film.

Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nache’s titled song was not this. There was another song which was not working and it was changed to Aaja Nachle. In the post, she went to say that Aaja Nachle went to to be one of the most popular songs of her. The second fact she shared was that Aditya Chopra had flown to the United States to get Madhuri Dixit on board the film. The third fact that she disclosed is that Aaja Nachle was her second film with Yashraj Films, her first one being Dil Toh Pagal Hai in 1997.

Her fans and followers also have congratulated her on completing 13 years. Her post received 75K likes within 3 hours of uploading. Many have used the red heart and heart-eyed emojis to express their admiration. See their reactions here:

Madhu Dixit’s photos on Instagram are widely loved by her fans and followers. Madhuri Dixit’s photos also include her husband and children frequently. She also shares pictures of her travel diaries on her social media. Madhuri Dixit’s photos also feature her dog Carmello in them.

The Tezaab actor has started sharing cooking videos on her YouTube channel. The videos also feature her husband wherein they make various dishes together. The couple has made kaande pohe and sabudana khichdi as well.

Dixit is known for her roles in Prem Pratigyaa, Tezaab, Dil and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! She also starred in Devdas, Kalank and Gulabo Gang. She has also won many awards and accolades for her performances in films. She also received the honorary Padma Shri Award in 2008.

Also read | Where Is 'Heartland Docs' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Nature Documentary Was Shot

Also read | Where Was 'If I Only Had Christmas' Filmed? Know Where This Hallmark Film Was Shot

Image courtesy- @madhuridixitnene Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.