Jimmy Sheirgill's Birthday: Interesting Facts You Need To Know About 'Mohabbatein' Star

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill turned 50 on December 3, 2020. He started his career in the film industry with the 1996 thriller movie Maachis, but his major break came in the year 2000 when he starred in Mohabbatein, which turned out to be the most successful film of the year. After that, the actor was seen in several hit movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Dil Hai Tumhara, A Wednesday!, Tanu Weds Manu, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and so on. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here are some of Jimmy Sheirgill’s facts you need to know about the Mohabbatein star.

READ | Jimmy Sheirgill's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Tanu Weds Manu' Actor?

Jimmy Sheirgill’s Facts

Jimmy Sheirgill made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with the movie Maachis, directed by Gulzar. T

As per Superstarbio, he was born to a Jat family in Deokhania village of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Jimmy Sheirgill’s family was one of the highborn landowners, and his paternal great aunt was Amrita Sher-Gil, a renowned Punjabi-Hungarian painter.

In his early years, the actor studied at St. Francis College in Lucknow, following which he moved to Punjab in 1985 and graduated from Panjab University, states Superstarbio.

Jimmy Sheirgill’s family then encouraged him to give the film industry a shot. Consequently, he moved to Mumbai and started attending Roshan Taneja’s acting classes.

READ | Jimmy Sheirgill 'stands With Farmers' Amid Protests; Prince Unhappy Over Kangana's Tweet

Jimmy Sheirgill’s Career

Jimmy Sheirgill has worked in 70 Bollywood movies throughout his career, some notable ones of which are Dil Hai Tumhara, Tanu Weds Manu, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Special 26, Veerey Ki Wedding, and so on.

Jimmy Sheirgill’s career in Punjabi movies began in 2005 with the movie Yaaran Naal Baharan. He has worked in 16 Punjabi movies.

The Punjabi movie Dharti, released in 2011, was his first film as a producer.

He produced 3 more movies in the subsequent years, namely Taur Mittran Di, Saadi Love Story and Rangeelay.

He was also a part of television recently, working in Rangbaaz Phirse and Your Honour.

He won the Best Actor award for his role in the movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster at the 11th Norway Bollywood Film Festival Awards.

He was awarded for being the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A Wednesday! by the Star Guild Awards.

READ | Jimmy Sheirgill Is Related To Late Artist Amrita Sher-Gil; Know Other Facts

Jimmy Sheirgill’s Trivia

Jimmy Sheirgill changed the spelling of his surname from ‘Sher-Gil’ to ‘Sheirgill’ as the former was already in use on social media.

According to Superstarsbio, ever since his school days, Jimmy Sheirgill wanted to join the Indian Armed Forces.

He used to wear a turban on his head till 18 years of age, post which he decided to discontinue wearing it owing to the difficulties in his hostel. He faced severe criticism from his family due to the same.

He married Priyanka Puri, his longtime girlfriend in 2001, and they have a son named Veer.

READ | Check Out Jimmy Sheirgill's Net Worth As His New Web Series 'Your Honor' Hits The Bullseye

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.