Allu Arjun Pens Romantic Note For His Wife Allu Sneha On Her Birthday

Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy is celebrating her birthday today, on September 29, 2020. The star, along with her friends, came together for a fun gathering at midnight. Although celebrations are low due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actor had a little terrace party with their near and dear ones. He went on to share a picture from the bash and penned the sweetest note for his ladylove. Take a look at the post:

Allu Arjun's wish for his wife

Sharing the adorable picture, Allu Arjun wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you. Happy birthday cutieeee...#allusnehareddy" (sic). As Sneha turns 35 today, the fashionista opted for a chic powder pink strapless pink mini dress which featured lantern sleeves. Letting her tresses be open, she finished off her look with soft pink lips, a line of eyeliner, and oodles of mascara. Take a look at the post:

Photos of Sneha Reddy cutting the cake with Allu Arjun and posing with her girl gang at the intimate birthday party have surfaced on social media platforms. Sneha also shared a few photos on her Instagram account from her private birthday party hosted by her husband Allu Arjun. Take a look at the pictures from their celebrations.

About Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy are one of the most popular couples in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun tied the knot with the love of his life in March 2011. After meeting each other at a wedding through familiar friends, the couple dated each other for a few years. It was their friendship that turned into a beautiful love story, and they got married on March 6, 2011.

On the work front

Sneha Reddy has been a busy mother, while Arjun has been busy entertaining his fans with his upcoming on-screen projects. The actor will next be seen in Sukumar's directorial, Pushpa which also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film's shoot is rumoured to begin in October 2020. The movie is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media with music by Devi Prasad.

