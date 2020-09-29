Tejasswi Prakash Shares An Insightful Post On Feminism; Read To Know More

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Tejasswi Prakash has time and again proven her mettle as a TV star, as she has delivered several memorable roles in her TV shows. Apart from being famous for her cheerful nature and stellar onscreen performances, Tejasswi Prakash has also caught the attention of the audience with her bold quotes. Recently, Tejasswi shared her idea of femininity through an Instagram post. Check it out:

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash To Romance Shivin Narang In Upcoming Track 'Sunn Zara'; See Poster

Tejasswi Prakash’s take on femininity

Tejasswi Prakash has been recently posting inspirational quotes and content on her social media handle. The diva has been sharing and creating posts related to feminism. She recently shared a post on feminism on her Instagram post. With the post, Tejasswi wrote - “As a feminist all I wanna say is...be proud and flaunt what you have earned and not what’s given to you...

It starts there” (sic).

Tejasswi Prakash impressed her fans with her quirky post. Many of her fans flooded her comment section, praising how beautiful she looked. One of the users wrote, “Goerguos maah favourite teju”. While the second user wrote, “I want to tell you tn this time that I think about you always ... wait you, miss you and the importance of this that I love you so much”. The other wrote, “Looking gorgeous”. Take a look at the comments below:

In the image shared, Tejaswwi Prakash can be seen wearing a floral saree in maroon colour. She paired her ensemble with the floral matching house. She accessorised her look with heavy earrings and delicate rings. With the nude and subtle make-up, the diva is indeed giving her fans major fashion goals.

ALSO READ: How Tejasswi Prakash, Helly Shah And Other TV Actors Spent Their Weekend? Details Here

About Tejasswi’s upcoming music video

Tejasswi Prakash recently took to her Instagram handle to announce her new music video with Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang. The actor shared the first poster of the song on her post. The poster of the song titled Sunn Zara showcases Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang walking on a road. Announcing the upcoming music video, she wrote, “Announcing my latest love song “Sunn Zara” with Indie Music Label. Be mesmerised by this love song that’s unlike any other. Coming soon... this October! Stay tuned to @indiemusiclabel” (sic). Take a look:

About Tejasswi Prakash

TV actor Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame after she started appearing in the show, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Moreover, she will be making her debut in cinema with a Marathi language film School College ani Life. The film will also star Karan Parab along with Tejasswi Prakash. Produced by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming flick will be directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

ALSO READ: Netizens On Tejasswi Prakash's Exit Form KKK 10: "She Is Heart Of The Show"

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash Pulls-off Maharashtrian Look With Sheer Grace, Fans Call Her 'Sundari'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.