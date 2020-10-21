Where Was 'Jab We Met' Filmed? The Most Iconic Shooting Locations Of The Film

Jab We Met was and will remain one of the all-time classic love stories of this generation. Director Imtiaz Ali has filled this film full of twists and turns, well-scripted stories and terrific dialogues and screenplay. Kareena Kapoor Khan did a fantastic job playing the iconic character Geet and Shahid Kapoor also more than excelled in doing justice to his role of Aditya. But one of the most under-appreciated aspects of this movie were, of course, the breath-taking locations. Every fan of this movie must have asked, “Where was Jab We Met filmed?"

So where was Jab We Met filmed?

You will get to see a variety of beautiful locations in this film. Whether it is a song, beginning, twists and turns, or the climax of the movie, we can always get to see eye-pleasing locations. According to Filmapia, there are many different iconic locations where filming of Jab We Met took place. Parts of the first half of the song Yeh Ishq Hai were filmed at Rohtang Pass; while the second half was filled in Naggar Palace in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Manali hence proved to be a spectacular filming location for Jab We Met.

The song Hum Jo Chalne Lage was shot in Mandawa, Rajasthan. Bits and pieces of the song show the Mandawa fort as well. The song’s vocals and sound also captured the very tone of these locations. And then, of course, a brief part of the movie which was filmed in Shimla. The scene where Aditya and Geet recreate their own scene of Geet trying to catch a train was filmed in Shimla-Kalka Toy Train in Shimla. Shimla also proved to be an important Jab We Met filming location.

More iconic locations in the film

The song Aaoge Jab Tum was largely filmed at Shimla Mall Road, Shimla. Director Imtiaz Ali used the location well to capture the essence of the song. Parts of the film were also shot in Punjab, with the obvious reason for portraying an extended family in Bhatinda. Each and every location is a vital filming location of Jab We Met, and hence vital to the film.

So these were some of the most epic Jab We Met filming locations. The audiences seem to have thoroughly enjoyed the diversity of locations in this film. Hopefully, director Imtiaz Ali will show more such breath-taking filming locations in his films in the future as well.

