Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuts 'Wonder Woman' Theme Cake, Karisma Shares 'precious Moments'

On September 21, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday. In a recent social media post, Kareena's actor-sister Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the celebration along with a glimpse of the former's birthday cake. In the picture, Bebo looked stunning while cutting a "Wonder Woman" themed cake. Instagramming the photo, Karisma wrote a caption, which read, "Precious Moments with our birthday girl". Scroll down to take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday cake:

Within a few hours, the birthday celebration post managed to bag more than 161k double-taps from Karisma's 5.7M Instagram followers. On the other side, a section of fans flooded the comments box with heartwarming birthday wishes and red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, the cake grabbed the attention of a few Instagram users. "Love the cake so much", read a comment. Another fan asserted, "She is a Wonder Woman indeed".

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebration

Not only this, but Karisma also shared a few inside pictures of Kareena's midnight birthday celebration. In those pictures, Kareena was seen casually dressed in a pale green floral printed blouse, being clicked with the birthday cake. The cake resembled an elaborate gown with cream-coloured frills at the base.

The cake read, "Fabulous at 40". Along with Karisma, Khan's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita also arrived to join the celebration. Kunal Kapoor along with daughter Shaira and son Zahan attended the midnight birthday party. Scroll down to take a look.

The Gori Tere Pyaar Mein actor received numerous wishes from her family, friends and industry peers via Instagram. Kunal Kemmu, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Alia Bhatt, are a few to name, who penned adorable wishes for Kareena. TV actors such as Karan Wahi and Karan Tacker, among many others, also extended their wishes on the story session of their respective Instagram handle.

Interestingly, a day before her birthday, the Ki & Ka actor shared a self-portrait with a brief caption. She pointed out her learnings and elaborated on the plans for the future as she penned, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

