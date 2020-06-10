'Jab We Met' Quiz: Find Out If You Are A Die Hard Fan Of Geet & Aditya In The Film

Quick links:
Jab We Met is known to be an iconic romantic drama, thanks to the enchanting onscreen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor (Aditya Kashyap), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Geet), and Tarun Arora (Anshuman), Geet's all-time dreamy love interest. The film was a super box office success and the songs from Jab We Met still remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Here's a Jab We Met quiz for you to solve and reminisce Geet-Aditya's adorable moments.
1. When Geet rushes to catch her train in the beginning, she carries a lot of stuff along with her. Which is the soft toy that she carries along with her for her journey?
2. What is Geet's seat number on the train?
3. Geet talked about Anshuman's profession to Aditya in the train and then expressed her desire to get married to Anshuman. Can you recollect Anshuman's profession?
4. Which station does Geet get down at to stop Aditya from missing his train?
5. Do you remember how many hours did Geet and Aditya book the room for at hotel Decent in Ratlam?
6. What question did the hotel receptionist ask Aditya?
7. Which sport did Geet mention to Aditya that she is good at when they conversed in the hotel room?
8. For how long did Geet stay away from her family in Bhatinda, after separating from Aditya in Manali?
9. Where did Geet and Aditya hide while running away from her house in Bhatinda?
10. What's the family relationship Geet will have with Aditya when she tries to persuade him to marry her sister Roop?
11. What does Aditya call Geet when they discuss his family and his mom's relationship?
12. Where do Geet’s brothers take Anshuman for a visit?
13. After Aditya and Geet share their first hug, what does Shahid Kapoor desire to munch on after that?
14. Which is the place that Aditya requests Geet to take him to explore?
15. Who is the first person to hug Geet once she returns back to Bhatinda along with Aditya and Anshuman?
1. When Geet rushes to catch her train in the beginning, she carries a lot of stuff along with her. Which is the soft toy that she carries along with her for her journey?
Answer: Tiger
2. What is Geet's seat number on the train?
Answer: 23
3. Geet talked about Anshuman's profession to Aditya in the train and then expressed her desire to get married to Anshuman. Can you recollect Anshuman's profession?
Answer: Travel agency
4. Which station does Geet get down at to stop Aditya from missing his train?
Answer: Bar Nagar
5. Do you remember how many hours did Geet and Aditya book the room at hotel Decent in Ratlam?
Answer: 3
6. What question did the hotel receptionist ask Aditya?
Answer: Where you meet her?
7. Which sport did Geet mention to Aditya that she is good at when they conversed in the hotel room?
Answer: Karate
8. For how long did Geet stay away from her family in Bhatinda, after separating from Aditya in Manali?
Answer: 9
9. Where did Geet and Aditya hide while running away from her house in Bhatinda?
Answer: In her own house
10. What's the family relationship Geet will have with Aditya when she tries to persuade him to marry her sister Roop?
Answer: Saali, Aadhi Gharwali
11. What does Aditya call Geet when they discuss his family and his mom's relationship?
Answer: Original piece
12. Where do Geet’s brothers take Anshuman for a visit?
Answer: Sugarcane fields
13. After Aditya and Geet share their first hug, what does Shahid Kapoor desire to munch after that?
Answer: Chole Bhature
14. Which is the place that Aditya requests Geet to take him to explore with her?
Answer: Shimla
15. Who is the first person to hug Geet once she returns back to Bhatinda along with Aditya and Anshuman?
Answer: Roop
