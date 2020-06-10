'Jab We Met' Quiz: Find Out If You Are A Die Hard Fan Of Geet & Aditya In The Film

Jab We Met is known to be an iconic romantic drama, thanks to the enchanting onscreen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor (Aditya Kashyap), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Geet), and Tarun Arora (Anshuman), Geet's all-time dreamy love interest. The film was a super box office success and the songs from Jab We Met still remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Here's a Jab We Met quiz for you to solve and reminisce Geet-Aditya's adorable moments.

Jab We Met quiz

1. When Geet rushes to catch her train in the beginning, she carries a lot of stuff along with her. Which is the soft toy that she carries along with her for her journey?

Tiger

Lion

Dog

Dolphin

2. What is Geet's seat number on the train?

12

23

26

21

3. Geet talked about Anshuman's profession to Aditya in the train and then expressed her desire to get married to Anshuman. Can you recollect Anshuman's profession?

Travel Agency

Business

Flower Shop

Hotel

4. Which station does Geet get down at to stop Aditya from missing his train?

Bar Nagar

Ratlam

Boisar

Dahanu

5. Do you remember how many hours did Geet and Aditya book the room for at hotel Decent in Ratlam?

5

3

2

1

6. What question did the hotel receptionist ask Aditya?

Where you meet her?

From where have you two come?

Why did you come here?

For how many days have you both come here?

7. Which sport did Geet mention to Aditya that she is good at when they conversed in the hotel room?

Cricket

Karate

Football

Baseball

8. For how long did Geet stay away from her family in Bhatinda, after separating from Aditya in Manali?

5

7

8

9

9. Where did Geet and Aditya hide while running away from her house in Bhatinda?

Geet's neighbour's house

In her own house

Penthouse

Main Road

10. What's the family relationship Geet will have with Aditya when she tries to persuade him to marry her sister Roop?

Saali, Aadhi Gharwali

Mausi

Behen

Bhatiji

11. What does Aditya call Geet when they discuss his family and his mom's relationship?

Psycho piece

Original piece

Master piece

Mental piece

12. Where do Geet’s brothers take Anshuman for a visit?

Cornfields

Sugarcane fields

Rice fields

Wheatfields

13. After Aditya and Geet share their first hug, what does Shahid Kapoor desire to munch on after that?

Chole Bhature

Biryani

Rasmalai

Pani puri

14. Which is the place that Aditya requests Geet to take him to explore?

Shimla

Manali

Sikkim

Darjeeling

15. Who is the first person to hug Geet once she returns back to Bhatinda along with Aditya and Anshuman?

Dadji

Roop

Her father

Her mother

Jab We Met Quiz - Answers

1. When Geet rushes to catch her train in the beginning, she carries a lot of stuff along with her. Which is the soft toy that she carries along with her for her journey?

Answer: Tiger

2. What is Geet's seat number on the train?

Answer: 23

3. Geet talked about Anshuman's profession to Aditya in the train and then expressed her desire to get married to Anshuman. Can you recollect Anshuman's profession?

Answer: Travel agency

4. Which station does Geet get down at to stop Aditya from missing his train?

Answer: Bar Nagar

5. Do you remember how many hours did Geet and Aditya book the room at hotel Decent in Ratlam?

Answer: 3

6. What question did the hotel receptionist ask Aditya?

Answer: Where you meet her?

7. Which sport did Geet mention to Aditya that she is good at when they conversed in the hotel room?

Answer: Karate

8. For how long did Geet stay away from her family in Bhatinda, after separating from Aditya in Manali?

Answer: 9

9. Where did Geet and Aditya hide while running away from her house in Bhatinda?

Answer: In her own house

10. What's the family relationship Geet will have with Aditya when she tries to persuade him to marry her sister Roop?

Answer: Saali, Aadhi Gharwali

11. What does Aditya call Geet when they discuss his family and his mom's relationship?

Answer: Original piece

12. Where do Geet’s brothers take Anshuman for a visit?

Answer: Sugarcane fields

13. After Aditya and Geet share their first hug, what does Shahid Kapoor desire to munch after that?

Answer: Chole Bhature

14. Which is the place that Aditya requests Geet to take him to explore with her?

Answer: Shimla

15. Who is the first person to hug Geet once she returns back to Bhatinda along with Aditya and Anshuman?

Answer: Roop

