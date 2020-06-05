Hera Pheri Quiz: Find Out Which 'Hera Pheri' Character You Are, Baburao, Shyam Or Raju?

Hera Pheri became an iconic comedy thanks to the brilliant comical chemistry between Akshay Kumar (Rajveer Shrivastav 'Raju'), Sunil Shetty (Ghanshyam 'Shyam' Bhatia), and Paresh Rawal (Baburao Ganpatrao Apte 'Babu Bhaiya'). Here is a quiz that will help you find out which Hera Pheri character you relate to the most.

There is no right or wrong answer in this quiz. Whatever answer you choose will help you determine which Hera Pheri you relate to the most. There are six questions in total and they are all based on scenes from the Hera Pheri movie series.

Which Hera Pheri character are you?

1) You are looking to rent a room, but the other tenant calls you a thief and tries to kick you out in front of the landlord. How would you react?

Get annoyed but try to explain your side of the story Lose your temper and start fighting Don't get flustered and listen to all sides of the story carefully

[Image from Hera Pheri film]

2) One guy has been waiting to use the bathroom for a while, but one of his roommates pushes him back, rushes inside the bathroom and then locks the door. The two then start arguing and a third man tries to resolve the situation. Who are you in this situation?

The guy who is waiting and then got pushed back The roommate who forcefully got inside the bathroom The middleman who is trying to resolve the argument

[Image from Hera Pheri film]

3) You and two of your friends are fighting with each other. Suddenly, a woman walks up to your doorstep and is confused by what is going on. How do you react to this situation?

You are the guy who notices her first You are the guy who makes up an excuse You are the guy who is so flustered that he does not say anything

[Image from Hera Pheri film]

4) You are going to win the lottery. How do you react?

Keep living normally Start planning for your future as a millionaire Overreact and start overspending even before you get any money

[Image from Hera Pheri film]

5) You are under a lot of stress and have no clear way of resolving your problems. How do you act in this situation?

You pretend to be calm but you actually have no clue on how to act You work well under pressure and come up with a plan Breakdown and start acting irrationally

[Image from Hera Pheri film]

6) Someone is asking you for money at gunpoint, but you are completely broke. How would you resolve this problem?

Try to explain that you have nothing Bargain with the robber and try to distract him Lose your cool and insult him

[Image from Hera Pheri film]

The answer key for Hera Pheri quiz

If you've answered mostly 1 - then you are Ghanshyam 'Shyam' Bhatia, Suniel Shetty's character

If you've answered mostly 2 - then you are Rajveer Shrivastav 'Raju', Akshay Kumar's character

If you've answered mostly 3 - then you are Baburao Ganpatrao Apte 'Babu Bhaiya', Paresh Rawal's character

[Promo from Hera Pheri Trailer]

