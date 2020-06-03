Last Updated:

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Quiz: Decide How Die-hard A YJHD, Deepika & Ranbir Fan You Are

If you think you know the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani better than anybody else, take the quiz and let your friends decide you are the ultimate fan or not.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji, written by Mukerji and Hussain Dalal, and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It also features Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in supporting roles. Upon release, it was a box office success. It was a very popular film amongst the youth. Here's a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani quiz for you to solve. 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Quiz

1. Where does Aditi meet Naina for the first time?

  • Supermarket
  • School
  • Manali
  • Train

2. What is the name of Naina and Kabir’s trip guide?

  • Sumeet
  • Sumer
  • Sujeet
  • Sushmit

3. Which God idol Naina carries with her while going to Manali?

  • Goddess Laxmi
  • Lord Shiva
  • Lord Ganesh
  • Lord Vishnu

4. What studies Naina is pursuing in the movie?

  • Studies of Journalism
  • Studies of plants
  • Studies of medicine
  • Studies of Photography

5. What is Naina’s full name in the movie?

  • Naina Talwar
  • Naina Raichand
  • Naina Thapar
  • Naina Mehra

6. What does Naina leave for her mother at home before going to Manali?

  • Birthday Gift
  • Letter
  • Books
  • Her medicines

7. Who accompanies Naina while she browses for Manali trek online?

  • Her best friend
  • Her mom
  • Her dog
  • Her father

8. Which sandwiches does Aditi make for Avi?

  • Cheese
  • Chicken
  • Veggie and cheese
  • Ham and cheese

9. What does Lara come looking for in the train?

  • Lighter
  • Blanket
  • Empty berth
  • Knife

10. What gift does Bunny’s father give him when he goes for trekking?

  • Money
  • Camera
  • Trek shoes
  • Backpack

11. Whose photo frame is Bunny’s father looking at when he comes home?

  • Bunny
  • Bunny’s mom
  • Bunny’s sister
  • Bunny’s step mother

12. What is Bunny’s official name?

  • Avi Mukerji
  • Avi Thapar
  • Kabir Thapar
  • Kabir Talwar

13. Which song Bunny and Avi sing to wake up Aditi?

  • Laila O Laila
  • Jumma Chumma
  • Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Me
  • Balam Pichkari

14. What do Bunny and Aditi is seen eating when they visit the temple?

  • Dal chawal
  • Keema Pao
  • Tangdi Kebab
  • Maggie

15. What is the name of the mountain the trip guide mentions during the trek?

  • Bhoot Parvat
  • Kaal Parvat
  • Bhootiya Parvat
  • Bairav Parvat

16. According to Bunny, which plant he applies to Lara?

  • Afrogreen
  • Tulsi
  • Neem
  • Ajinomoto

17. Whose team wins the trek in the end?

  • Team Aditi
  • Team Naina
  • Team Kabir
  • Team Avi

18. Which food does Naina prepare for everyone when they leave for the party?

  • Maggie
  • Sandwich
  • Aloo Parantha
  • Pizza

19. Which local alcohol does Bunny offer Naina?

  • Lugdi
  • Tharra
  • Thaappi
  • Ligdi

20. What does Bunny show Naina when they trek at night?

  • Cigarettes
  • Travel book
  • Ghost
  • Books

21. Which friend of Lara’s does Avi flirt with?

  • Pari
  • Pooja
  • Preity
  • Payal

22. What festival do Naina and Bunny celebrate while coming back from the trek?

  • Diwali
  • Holi
  • Traditional festival of Manali
  • Christmas

23. Where does Bunny reside when he gets Aditi’s wedding invitation?

  • London
  • Paris
  • San Francisco
  • Dubai. 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Quiz - Answers 

1. Where does Aditi meet Naina for the first time?

        Answer - School

2.  What is the name of Naina and Kabir’s trip guide?

         Answer- Sumer

3.  Which God idol does Naina carry with her when going to Manali?

         Answer - Lord Ganesh

4. What studies is Naina pursuing in the movie?

        Answer - Studies of medicine

5.  What is Naina’s full name in the movie?

       Answer- Naina Talwar

6.  What does Naina leave for her mother at home before going to Manali?

        Answer - Letter

7.  Who accompanies Naina while she browses for Manali trek online?

        Answer - Her dog

8.  Which sandwiches does Aditi make for Avi?

        Answer - Ham and cheese

9. What does Lara come looking for in the train?

        Answer - Knife

10. What gift Bunny’s father gives him when he goes for trekking?

         Answer - Backpack

11. Whose photo frame is Bunny’s father looking at when he comes home?

        Answer - Bunny’s mom

12.  What is Bunny’s official name?

        Answer - Kabir Thapar

13.  Which song Bunny and Avi sing to wake up Aditi?

       Answer - Jumma Chumma

14. What do Bunny and Aditi is seen eating when they visit the temple?

         Answer - Maggie

15. What is the name of the mountain the trip guide mentions during the trek?

        Answer - Bairav Parvat

16. According to Bunny, which plant he applies to Lara?

         Answer - Ajinomoto

17.  Whose team wins the trek in the end?

        Answer - Team Kabir

18.  Which food does Naina prepare for everyone when they leave for the party?

        Answer - Aloo Parantha

19. Which local alcohol Bunny offers Naina?

        Answer - Lugdi

20.   What does Bunny show Naina when they trek at night?

        Answer - Travel book

21. Which friend of Lara’s does Avi flirt with?

        Answer - Preeti

22. What festival do Naina and Bunny celebrate while coming back from the trek?

        Answer -  Holi

23.  Where does Bunny reside when he gets Aditi’s wedding invitation?

         Answer -  San Francisco

