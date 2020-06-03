'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Quiz: Decide How Die-hard A YJHD, Deepika & Ranbir Fan You Are

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji, written by Mukerji and Hussain Dalal, and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It also features Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in supporting roles. Upon release, it was a box office success. It was a very popular film amongst the youth. Here's a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani quiz for you to solve.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Quiz

1. Where does Aditi meet Naina for the first time?

Supermarket

School

Manali

Train

2. What is the name of Naina and Kabir’s trip guide?

Sumeet

Sumer

Sujeet

Sushmit

3. Which God idol Naina carries with her while going to Manali?

Goddess Laxmi

Lord Shiva

Lord Ganesh

Lord Vishnu

4. What studies Naina is pursuing in the movie?

Studies of Journalism

Studies of plants

Studies of medicine

Studies of Photography

5. What is Naina’s full name in the movie?

Naina Talwar

Naina Raichand

Naina Thapar

Naina Mehra

6. What does Naina leave for her mother at home before going to Manali?

Birthday Gift

Letter

Books

Her medicines

7. Who accompanies Naina while she browses for Manali trek online?

Her best friend

Her mom

Her dog

Her father

8. Which sandwiches does Aditi make for Avi?

Cheese

Chicken

Veggie and cheese

Ham and cheese

9. What does Lara come looking for in the train?

Lighter

Blanket

Empty berth

Knife

10. What gift does Bunny’s father give him when he goes for trekking?

Money

Camera

Trek shoes

Backpack

11. Whose photo frame is Bunny’s father looking at when he comes home?

Bunny

Bunny’s mom

Bunny’s sister

Bunny’s step mother

12. What is Bunny’s official name?

Avi Mukerji

Avi Thapar

Kabir Thapar

Kabir Talwar

13. Which song Bunny and Avi sing to wake up Aditi?

Laila O Laila

Jumma Chumma

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Me

Balam Pichkari

14. What do Bunny and Aditi is seen eating when they visit the temple?

Dal chawal

Keema Pao

Tangdi Kebab

Maggie

15. What is the name of the mountain the trip guide mentions during the trek?

Bhoot Parvat

Kaal Parvat

Bhootiya Parvat

Bairav Parvat

16. According to Bunny, which plant he applies to Lara?

Afrogreen

Tulsi

Neem

Ajinomoto

17. Whose team wins the trek in the end?

Team Aditi

Team Naina

Team Kabir

Team Avi

18. Which food does Naina prepare for everyone when they leave for the party?

Maggie

Sandwich

Aloo Parantha

Pizza

19. Which local alcohol does Bunny offer Naina?

Lugdi

Tharra

Thaappi

Ligdi

20. What does Bunny show Naina when they trek at night?

Cigarettes

Travel book

Ghost

Books

21. Which friend of Lara’s does Avi flirt with?

Pari

Pooja

Preity

Payal

22. What festival do Naina and Bunny celebrate while coming back from the trek?

Diwali

Holi

Traditional festival of Manali

Christmas

23. Where does Bunny reside when he gets Aditi’s wedding invitation?

London

Paris

San Francisco

Dubai.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Quiz - Answers

1. Where does Aditi meet Naina for the first time?

Answer - School

2. What is the name of Naina and Kabir’s trip guide?

Answer- Sumer

3. Which God idol does Naina carry with her when going to Manali?

Answer - Lord Ganesh

4. What studies is Naina pursuing in the movie?

Answer - Studies of medicine

5. What is Naina’s full name in the movie?

Answer- Naina Talwar

6. What does Naina leave for her mother at home before going to Manali?

Answer - Letter

7. Who accompanies Naina while she browses for Manali trek online?

Answer - Her dog

8. Which sandwiches does Aditi make for Avi?

Answer - Ham and cheese

9. What does Lara come looking for in the train?

Answer - Knife

10. What gift Bunny’s father gives him when he goes for trekking?

Answer - Backpack

11. Whose photo frame is Bunny’s father looking at when he comes home?

Answer - Bunny’s mom

12. What is Bunny’s official name?

Answer - Kabir Thapar

13. Which song Bunny and Avi sing to wake up Aditi?

Answer - Jumma Chumma

14. What do Bunny and Aditi is seen eating when they visit the temple?

Answer - Maggie

15. What is the name of the mountain the trip guide mentions during the trek?

Answer - Bairav Parvat

16. According to Bunny, which plant he applies to Lara?

Answer - Ajinomoto

17. Whose team wins the trek in the end?

Answer - Team Kabir

18. Which food does Naina prepare for everyone when they leave for the party?

Answer - Aloo Parantha

19. Which local alcohol Bunny offers Naina?

Answer - Lugdi

20. What does Bunny show Naina when they trek at night?

Answer - Travel book

21. Which friend of Lara’s does Avi flirt with?

Answer - Preeti

22. What festival do Naina and Bunny celebrate while coming back from the trek?

Answer - Holi

23. Where does Bunny reside when he gets Aditi’s wedding invitation?

Answer - San Francisco

