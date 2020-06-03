'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Quiz: Decide How Die-hard A YJHD, Deepika & Ranbir Fan You Are

Quick links:
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji, written by Mukerji and Hussain Dalal, and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It also features Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in supporting roles. Upon release, it was a box office success. It was a very popular film amongst the youth. Here's a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani quiz for you to solve.
1. Where does Aditi meet Naina for the first time?
2. What is the name of Naina and Kabir’s trip guide?
3. Which God idol Naina carries with her while going to Manali?
4. What studies Naina is pursuing in the movie?
5. What is Naina’s full name in the movie?
6. What does Naina leave for her mother at home before going to Manali?
7. Who accompanies Naina while she browses for Manali trek online?
8. Which sandwiches does Aditi make for Avi?
9. What does Lara come looking for in the train?
10. What gift does Bunny’s father give him when he goes for trekking?
11. Whose photo frame is Bunny’s father looking at when he comes home?
12. What is Bunny’s official name?
13. Which song Bunny and Avi sing to wake up Aditi?
14. What do Bunny and Aditi is seen eating when they visit the temple?
15. What is the name of the mountain the trip guide mentions during the trek?
16. According to Bunny, which plant he applies to Lara?
17. Whose team wins the trek in the end?
18. Which food does Naina prepare for everyone when they leave for the party?
19. Which local alcohol does Bunny offer Naina?
20. What does Bunny show Naina when they trek at night?
21. Which friend of Lara’s does Avi flirt with?
22. What festival do Naina and Bunny celebrate while coming back from the trek?
23. Where does Bunny reside when he gets Aditi’s wedding invitation?
1. Where does Aditi meet Naina for the first time?
Answer - School
2. What is the name of Naina and Kabir’s trip guide?
Answer- Sumer
3. Which God idol does Naina carry with her when going to Manali?
Answer - Lord Ganesh
4. What studies is Naina pursuing in the movie?
Answer - Studies of medicine
5. What is Naina’s full name in the movie?
Answer- Naina Talwar
6. What does Naina leave for her mother at home before going to Manali?
Answer - Letter
7. Who accompanies Naina while she browses for Manali trek online?
Answer - Her dog
8. Which sandwiches does Aditi make for Avi?
Answer - Ham and cheese
9. What does Lara come looking for in the train?
Answer - Knife
10. What gift Bunny’s father gives him when he goes for trekking?
Answer - Backpack
11. Whose photo frame is Bunny’s father looking at when he comes home?
Answer - Bunny’s mom
12. What is Bunny’s official name?
Answer - Kabir Thapar
13. Which song Bunny and Avi sing to wake up Aditi?
Answer - Jumma Chumma
14. What do Bunny and Aditi is seen eating when they visit the temple?
Answer - Maggie
15. What is the name of the mountain the trip guide mentions during the trek?
Answer - Bairav Parvat
16. According to Bunny, which plant he applies to Lara?
Answer - Ajinomoto
17. Whose team wins the trek in the end?
Answer - Team Kabir
18. Which food does Naina prepare for everyone when they leave for the party?
Answer - Aloo Parantha
19. Which local alcohol Bunny offers Naina?
Answer - Lugdi
20. What does Bunny show Naina when they trek at night?
Answer - Travel book
21. Which friend of Lara’s does Avi flirt with?
Answer - Preeti
22. What festival do Naina and Bunny celebrate while coming back from the trek?
Answer - Holi
23. Where does Bunny reside when he gets Aditi’s wedding invitation?
Answer - San Francisco
