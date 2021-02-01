Jackie Shroff Has A Hilarious Reaction To Him Turning 64 Today

Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 64th birthday today. The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly four decades now, encompasses a surprising amount of energy and enthusiasm even after starring in over 200 films and many that have never even seen the light of day. If his statement as recorded by an official at NewsChant.com is to go by, the actor still is enthusiastic about his future endeavours.

What did Jackie Shroff say?

NewsChant quoted Shroff playfully expressing his astonishment at the fact that on the occasion of Jackie Shroff's birthday, he has turned 64, while in his head, he was of the opinion that he is not a day older than 46. In addition to the same, while dwelling on his birthday rituals, he was quoted saying that he will continue to do what he loves the most; shooting, planting trees and spending time with his family. In addition to that, he reportedly said that he will be counting his blessings.

The article in question also saw the veteran actor getting into a philosophical mood. The same can be evidenced by the fact that when asked about what does ageing mean to him, he was quoted saying that he looks at the concept as a sum of all experiences accumulated over a lifetime and the number of breaths one has taken thus far. Presumably attributing to Jackie Shroff's age, the actor was also quoted saying that his main focus, since the past few years, has been his health.

The final paragraphs of the article saw the actor reminiscing the time he spent as a school kid and how birthdays used to be for him back then. The official quoted him taking the trip down memory lane to the time when he would distribute sweets to everyone in his section and that of the neighbouring ones. The actor concluded his trip by saying that those days were the best days indeed.

What is Jackie Shroff up to right now?

On the work front, the veteran star is busy filming the latest addition to the list of Jackie Shroff's movies, titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The film in question also stars the likes of Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal. More details regarding the same will be revealed as and when they are made available.

