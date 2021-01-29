'Hulchul' Cast: Akshaye Khanna As Jai, Kareena Kapoor Khan As Anjali And Others

Hulchul is an action-comedy and romantic drama released in 2004. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film is adapted from Malayalam film Godfather, released in 1991 and the Marathi film Ghayal. It is bankrolled by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Champak Jain. Read ahead and take a look at the entire cast of Hulchul.

A look at Hulchul cast

Akshaye Khanna as Jai Angar Chand

Hulchul cast has Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. The son of late actor Vinod Khanna is known for his appearances in comedy films. He made his debut in 1997 with the film Himalay Putra. Some of Akshaye Khanna's popular films include Border, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Dil Chahta Hai, Hungama, LOC Kargil, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, 36 China Town and many others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Anjali

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the love interest of Akshaye Khanna in the film. The star was last seen in 2020's comedy-drama flick, Angrezi Medium. Kareena Kapoor is best known for her Bollywood films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Chameli, Yuva, Chup Chup Ke, Jab We Met and many others.

Amrish Puri as Angar Chand

Late actor Amrish Puri played Akshaye Khanna's father in the film. Amrish Puri won three Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actor. He made his debut in 1970 with the film, Prem Pujari and was last seen in 2005's film, Kisna: The Warrior Poet. Amrish Puri is best known for her negative roles.

Jackie Shroff as Balram "Balli"

Jackie Shroff has appeared in more than 200 films in 13 different languages. The actor has churned out Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Konkani, Odia, Gujarati, and English films. Jackie Shroff has also appeared as a judge on the television reality show, India's Magic Star, which premiered in 2010.

Paresh Rawal as Kishen Angar Chand / Murari Chand

Apart from being an actor, Paresh Rawal was also a member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. The actor made his debut with the 1985 film Arjun. He is best known for his comedy film appearances.

