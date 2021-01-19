Subhash Ghai Reflects On How The Content Of Cinema Has Changed Over The Years

Subhash Ghai is one of the most popular Indian filmmakers and producers. Over the years, he has delivered some of the huge hits in Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Subhash Ghai talked about how the content of cinema has changed over the years. For all the people who are wondering about what he had to say about the changing content of cinema over the years, here is everything you need to know about it.

Subhash Ghai on how cinema content has changed over the years

During the exclusive interview, Subhash Ghai was asked about how the preference of people has changed in terms of plot and genres from the time he began directing. Responding to this Subhash Ghai said, “For those who have grown up in the 90s, Hindi Cinema meant films replete with themes of revenge, drama, and, of course, romance. It was a time of larger-than-life characters, of charismatic heroes saving charming heroines from devious villains. It was the era of my youth and one that will forever remain in my heart.”

Talking about how the preference for content has changed over the years, Subhash Ghai further added, “But audience tastes inevitably change, and the themes and plots of films have changed to reflect that. While we still have the occasional film that draws from the past, we now have access to a much wider range of films that cover all sorts of topics; horror, biographies, thrillers, and historical films. We also have many films that tackle important social topics and seek to convey a message to its viewers, rather than merely entertain them. This is a fantastic change and one that makes me very excited about the future of the industry.”

Also Read | 'Proud To Announce': Subhash Ghai Posts Details Of Next Production Venture '36 Farm House'

Also Read | As PM Modi Called 'most Popular World Leader' By US Co, Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit React

Subhash Ghai's news

Subhash Ghai’s latest project is going to be a Hindi movie titled '36 Farmhouse'. He took to his Twitter handle and announced the news to everyone. It will be helmed by popular Gujarati director Vipul Mehta and Subhash Ghai will be producing the movie via his banner Mukta Arts. His tweet read as, “We are proud to announce our new movie titled 36 FARMHOUSE @MuktaArtsLtd in association with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy drama film Chaal Jeevi Laiye running in 75 week in cinema,” Here is a look at Subhash Ghai’s Twitter.

Our heartiest congratulations to our hon prime minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia for Been rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult.



It cant be achieved without being spiritually strong visionary n compassion for countrymen n principled leader🇮🇳 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 2, 2021

Also Read | Subhash Ghai Pens Note As 'Hero' Clocks 37 Years, Jackie Shroff Expresses Gratitude

Also Read | Subhash Ghai Sets Up Mukta A2 Cinema Multiplex As His Banner 'Mukta Arts' Clocks 42 Years

Subhash Ghai's movies

Subhash Ghai's movies have ruled the heart of Indian audiences for almost four decades now. He has produced several hit movies like the Shreyas Talpade-starrer Iqbal, Akshay Kumar’s Aitraaz as well as the debut film of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, Hero among others. He has also directed various popular movies like Karma, Karz, Ram Lakhan, Taal, Pardes, etc. His brilliant work in Indian cinema has also earned him several awards and accolades.

Subhash Ghai's latest project announcement

We are proud to announce our new hindi movie titled”36 FARMHOUSE’ @MuktaArtsLtd in Associaton with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy drama film CHAAL JEEVI LAIYE running in 75 week in cinema 🎥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/h4GnrWlDY1 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 18, 2021

Image Credits: Subhash Ghai's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.