Jackie Shroff Shares A Picture On 'Makar Sankranti' Urging People To 'Save Birds'

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, actor Jackie Shroff urged people and sent out a message to save birds. The festival of kite flying is vastly celebrated in the country and specifically in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. People fly paper kites with the help of threads made of glass. However, these kite threads made of glass are harmful to little birds and can nearly kill them. Over the years there have been many cases reported where birds are stuck and/or suffer from severe cuts due to the threads used for flying kites.

Jackie Shroff urges people to save birds on Instagram

Actor Jackie Shroff took it to social media to send out a social message and alert people to save birds and fly kites cautiously. He shared a picture of himself with a little sparrow sitting on his hand. The actor looked at the little birdie adoringly and urged people to be cautious and save these precious little god's creations. However, there were several people on the internet who trolled the actor for spreading awareness regarding birds.

Jackie Shroff's followers on Instagram left comments under his post of 'Save birds'. Many of his followers wished him 'Happy Makarsankranti'. Some of his fans also agreed to his great initiative. They sent him virtual love and wishes on a special occasion. Many of his followers on Instagram also left 'clap' emojis under his picture, praising his kind gesture. Actor Jackie Shroff has often spoken about and sent out such virtual messages through his social media account.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff has been away from films for a long time now. He is better known for his films like Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Rangeela, Agni Sakshi, Yaadon, Mission Kashmir, Teri Mehrbaniyan, Khalnayak, and Gardish. He has received several accolades for his work in the film industry.

