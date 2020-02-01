Tiger Shroff And Father Jackie Shroff's Combined NET WORTH Is Astonishing; Read Details

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is riding high on success as his last movie War proving to be a huge hit. The actor is all set to thrill the audience with his film Baaghi 3. The actor will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. He was first seen in Heropanti as a lead actor along with co-star Kriti Sanon in 2014 which earned over $18 million (₹130 Crores).

According to various media reports and websites, the total net worth of Tiger Shroff is estimated to be around $11 Million, which in Indian currency is approximately ₹78 Crores. Most of his income comes from brand endorsements, for which he charges a massive ₹2-₹3 Crores per advertisement. He is also one of the busiest actors in the industry with a lot of projects under his belt. It has also been observed that the net worth of Tiger Shroff has spiked up by 70% in the past few years. He is also reportedly one of the highest taxpayers of India.

Tiger Shroff is the son of actor Jackie Shroff. Jackie Shroff is a renowned Bollywood veteran actor. He has been part of the Indian film industry for over 40 years now and has a huge fan following.

In his over 4 decade-long career as an actor, Jackie Shroff has appeared in over 220 movies in around 11 different languages, which include Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Bengali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu film industry. Jackie Shroff’s annual income is around $ 962,000 (₹6 Crores) which makes Jackie Shroff’s net worth around $26 Million (₹181 Crores). This takes the total tally of Tiger and Jackie Shroff's combined fortune to approximately $37 Million (₹264 Crores).

Reportedly, the father-son duo will be seen together in upcoming Baaghi 3. It is a story of two brothers played by Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh and how one of them overpowers other. Reportedly the film will have three villains with some never-seen-before action.

