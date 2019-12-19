Jackie Shroff Wears A Never-seen-before Accessory, Surprises His Fans | Check Here

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are said to be the evergreen actor of Bollywood. Both the actor give the audience the same cool vibe which they had in their youth days. The yesteryear actor Jackie Shroff is known for his badass attitude and his awesome swag gave the audience a small glimpse of it recently. Recently, the Hero actor donned a unique piece of accessory and the audience is sure that this accessory is soon be trending.

The accessory is a unique neckpiece which had freshly plucked grass. Fans commented saying that the actor wants to inhale some fresh air. It can be assumed that Jackie Shroff is supporting the 'Go Green' slogan in his own quirky style. The accessory added more charm and charisma to his overall personality. Here is a look at the accessory that the actor was seen sporting.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will reportedly share screen space again with his Ram Lakhan partner Anil Kapoor. It is also rumoured that the movie will be produced by Ram Lakhan director Subhash Ghai. As of now, no official announcement has been made by the team so far. Apart from this, Jackie was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat. The movie turned out to be a super hit at the box office. The Ram Lakhan actor was also a part of Sanjay Dutt's film Prassthanam and also Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Up next, Jackie Shroff will be seen in Mumbai Saga, a gangster film directed by Sanjay Gupta.

