Will Jackie Shroff Reunite With Rajinikanth After 30 Years In Tamil Movie 'Annaatthe'?

Jackie Shroff is not just a popular actor in Bollywood but he is also a renowned figure in the South Indian film industry and has starred in multiple Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. He just recently starred in the Tamil movie Bigil, in which he played the role of the main antagonist who fought against lead hero Vijay's character.

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Jackie Shroff may also star in another upcoming Tamil movie. According to the report, the actor might feature in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. If this report is true, then the upcoming movie will reunite Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff for the first time in over 30 years.

Jackie Shroff and Rajinikanth to reunite after 30 years in Annaatthe?

Jackie Shroff and Rajinikanth last featured together in Uttar Dakshin, which was a 1987 movie directed by Prabhat Khanna. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Annaatthe are currently considering Jackie Shroff for the role of the main villain. As of now, neither Jackie Shroff nor the makers of the movie have confirmed or denied Pinkvilla's recent report. The upcoming movie is directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran. Siva also wrote the story and screenplay for the movie.

D. Imman will be the one to compose the music for Annaatthe. Actor Prakash Raj was recently added to the cast roster and is confirmed to play a negative role in the film. Other actors involved in the project include Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathish, Soori, and Khushbu Sundar. Annaatthe will be set in rural Tamil Nadu and will star Rajinikanth as a loving and caring brother. Keerthy Suresh will play Rajinikanth's sister.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is set to star in the upcoming Police action film Sooryavanshi. The movie is part of Rohit Shetty's police cinematic universe and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Jackie Shroff will play the role of terrorist Lashkar Khan in the movie. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn. Jackie is also going to play a prominent role in Salman Khan's upcoming movie Radhe.

[Promo Source: Jackie Shroff Instagram]

