This Rare Childhood Photo Of Thalapathy Vijay Proves He Never Shied Away From Posing

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay's childhood picture recently was shared online by a social media user. The photo has little Thalapathy Vijay posing for the photograph without any qualms. "Would he have thought years ahead I am going to earn 80Cr per year," (sic) wrote a social media user on Thalapathy Vijay's rare childhood picture.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay's photo:

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Introduction Scene From His Much-awaited Tamil Film 'Master' Revealed

Thalapathy Vijay, the elder son of producer S A Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba, has actor Vikranth (cousin) on his lap in the childhood photo shared online. Thalapathy Vijay, who has a massive fan following down south, was last seen in Atlee's Bigil. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Reba Monica John, Varsha Bollamma, Kathir, among others, in pivotal roles.

The film narrates the tale of a football coach, who trains an all-women football team. The film, which released in 2019, opened to mixed reactions from the critics and audiences. The film, produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram under his production banner, reportedly collected about 300 crores at the box-office. Interestingly, the film marked Atlee and Thalapathy's third association. They had previously collaborated for films like Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017).

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Design Special Poster Of 'Mersal' Ahead Of Its Kannada TV Premiere

What's next for Thalapathy Vijay on the work front?

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. The movie is a college-drama that is Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's first movie together. The film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Upcoming Film With AR Murugadoss To Star Tamannaah As The Female Lead?

Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The music of the upcoming flick is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography and editing are handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj, respectively. Besides the upcoming flick, Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with filmmakers like AR Murugadoss and Vetrimaaran for his next film. However, there has been no announcement regarding Thalapathy Vijay's next film.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Marks 3 Years Of 'Mersal', Fans Remember The Film's Twitter Emoji

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.