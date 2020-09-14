Jackie Shroff Hints At Reunion With 'bhidu' Anil Kapoor Onscreen, Netizens Say 'best Jodi'

Veteran Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have defined brotherhood in Hindi films through their eponymous roles in the Subhash Ghai directed 1989 film Ram Lakhan. Their bond remains strong even today as evident through their social media banter on each other's posts. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a video of himself running along a beach at Alibag and Jackie Shroff praised him by saying 'Bhidu bhari' - a colloquial Bombaiyya (of Mumbai) phrase for saying 'Friend, that's great'.

Kapoor had replied to his comment with an offer which their fans have been eagerly awaiting. He wrote, "get ready for our next together.. team working on it..". Jackie Shroff took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the same and captioned it with a response to Anil Kapoor's comment as he wrote, "Eagerly waiting my Lakhan ....ðŸ™ðŸ¤—".

Have a look:

Read | Krishna Shroff reveals father Jackie returned in fitter avatar after stay at farmhouse

While the decades-long friendship of the two veteran actors is heartwarming, fans and followers of the duo have been eagerly waiting to see them sharing screen space once again after almost 31 years. One user went onto claim that they should rope in Aaja Nachle actor Madhuri Dixit and wrote, "Super excited â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ Try to get Madhuri mam also... it'll be amazing to see you three working together ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸".

Read | Jackie Shroff hails Akshay Kumar's noble initiative of helping daily earners

What's next for the actors?

Jackie Shroff was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 alongside his son Tiger Shroff, actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and others. Shroff has a lineup of films including Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan's Radhe and Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga among other regional films.

Read | Anil Kapoor has a sweet birthday wish for Sonam's father-in-law; calls him the 'coolest'

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen next in the Netflix film AK vs AK opposite Gangs Of Wasseypur fame director Anurag Kashyap. He is also on board the magnum opus Takht which is currently in its pre-production phase and will go on floors after the pandemic effects subside.

Read | Anil Kapoor turns sprinter on beach, says 'During lockdown I was dreaming about the beach'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.