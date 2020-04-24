Little Tiger Shroff Swinging In Jackie Shroff's Arms In Throwback Pic Is All Hearts

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of her children. On Friday morning, she took to her Instagram and shared Tiger Shroff's baby picture with Jackie Shroff. The adorable photograph is a true delight for sore eyes amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Tiger Shroff & Jackie Shroff's throwback picture

On April 24, Ayesha Shroff took to her IG story to share a darling picture of baby Tiger Shroff with father Jackie Shroff. The father-son duo can be seen having a great time, while Tiger is up in the air in Jackie Shroff's hands. The picture has enlightened the internet in no time. Ayesha Shroff has posted two hearts on the photo, showcasing much love for her men.

Ayesha Shroff keeps sharing glimpses of both Tiger and sister Krishna Shroff. She also shared an endearing family portrait of the Shroff's and Tiger Shroff looks nothing but charming in the frame. The photo was shared by Krishna and then reposted by Ayesha later on her social media. The caption read, "Everything".

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff recently posted an old video from his training days where he could be successfully seen executing backflips and a somersault consecutively. The Baaghi 3 actor is among the top few actors whose name comes to mind when one wants to take fitness inspiration from. Sharing the clip, Tiger penned down that he would puke after every session of the training he was undergoing, as it was very uncomfortable for him. He still gets dizzy watching the videos from his initial training days. Check out the video below.

