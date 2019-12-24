Anil Kapoor Birthday: Jackie Shroff To Govinda, The Actor's Best Comic Pairings

Evergreen star Anil Kapoor turns 63 years old today. The actor has completed over four decades in Bollywood featuring in innumerable movies. Anil Kapoor has carved his niche in every movie genre, although in recent times the star has mostly been featured in comic roles. The 90s star is well-known for his comic pairings with these iconic comedy actors. Here are some of his best comic pairings right from the 90s, that will give you nostalgic vibes on his birthday.

Anil Kapoor 90's comic pairings

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor have done almost 14 movies together. Their comic pairing was considered one of the best pairings from the 90s. Their debut movie together was Jaanbaaz. The duo’s comic movies include Mr India, Karma, Mr Bechara.

#Sridevi and #AnilKapoor on the sets of #Gurudev. The scene got cut in the final edit. @SrideviBKapoor and @AnilKapoor completed the film for the late #VinodMehra who tragically passed away during production of the film. pic.twitter.com/rlJ0IdZWcn — Sridevi (@SrideviKapoor) December 19, 2019

Anil Kapoor and Govinda

Anil Kapoor and Govinda are independently known as the best comic role stars in Bollywood. Even though the pair has done only two comic movies together, they are one of the funniest pairings from the 90s. Deewana Mastana and Salaam-E-Ishq are their two comic films that will you give you some rib-tickling moments.

#21YearsOfDeewanaMastana

One of the best comedy films ever made. This movie is very funny and entertaining that makes it a complete laugh riot. Govinda and Juhi Chawla were excellent but Anil Kapoor's performance was better with great comic timing.@Govinda_FC @Team_JuhiChawla pic.twitter.com/xUyWydl90d — Nikhil (Ajay Devgn Fan) (@Nikhil728) October 9, 2018

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff

The brother duo from Ram Lakhan was one of the celebrated pairings from the 90s. From drama to action and comedy to adventure, Anil and Jackie have done every genre of movies together. Some of their films include Karma, Ram Lakhan.

Naren (Anil Kapoor) and Shubhankar (Jackie Shroff) during the shooting of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942 - A Love Story (1994)@AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu @VVCFilms pic.twitter.com/WUO3Ii64KE — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) August 5, 2018

