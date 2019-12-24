The Debate
Anil Kapoor Birthday: Jackie Shroff To Govinda, The Actor's Best Comic Pairings

Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor has turned 63 years old, here are some of the 'Mr. India' actor's best comic pairings from the 90's era of Bollywood. Read on.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai
Anil Kapoor

Evergreen star Anil Kapoor turns 63 years old today. The actor has completed over four decades in Bollywood featuring in innumerable movies. Anil Kapoor has carved his niche in every movie genre, although in recent times the star has mostly been featured in comic roles. The 90s star is well-known for his comic pairings with these iconic comedy actors. Here are some of his best comic pairings right from the 90s, that will give you nostalgic vibes on his birthday.  

Also Read | Best Anil Kapoor movies in 2019 and upcoming projects to watch for

Also Read | Anil Kapoor 'completely captivated' by Panipat, congratulates entire team

Anil Kapoor 90's comic pairings 

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi 

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor have done almost 14 movies together. Their comic pairing was considered one of the best pairings from the 90s. Their debut movie together was Jaanbaaz. The duo’s comic movies include Mr India, Karma, Mr Bechara.

Anil Kapoor and Govinda

Anil Kapoor and Govinda are independently known as the best comic role stars in Bollywood. Even though the pair has done only two comic movies together, they are one of the funniest pairings from the 90s. Deewana Mastana and Salaam-E-Ishq are their two comic films that will you give you some rib-tickling moments. 

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff

The brother duo from Ram Lakhan was one of the celebrated pairings from the 90s. From drama to action and comedy to adventure, Anil and Jackie have done every genre of movies together. Some of their films include Karma, Ram Lakhan.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's bromance with Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor; see pics

Also Read | From Anil Kapoor to Bipasha Basu, celebs flood Riteish Deshmukh with birthday wishes

 

 

