Anupam Kher Shares A Video Of Jackie Shroff, Hails Him For His 'simplicity And Philosophy'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, veteran actor Anupam Kher is leaving no stone unturned to entertain his fans with his posts. From starting a positive series to motivational messages, Anupam is ruling the hearts of his fans on social media. Anupam Kher recently shared a video of his friend from the fraternity Jackie Shroff where he can be heard speaking about the philosophy of life.

Anupam Kher shares Jackie Shroff's philosophical video on Twitter

Anupam who recently started his homemade series When Bittu Meets Anupam, shared the motivational video on his Twitter handle where Jackie Shroff can be seen explaining the philosophy of life with utmost simplicity and boldness. In the short clip which seems from an interview of Jackie Shroff, he can be seen giving a life lesson about death and depression. Jackie spoke about how “he lost his mother, father, but one cannot sit with the pain of losing the dear ones all through our life. If someone is born, he is bound to die and no one can stop this chakra of life. So instead of crying and cribbing, we must cherish people and situations around.” Adding, he said that “I see a lot of people eating pills and going into depression. I fail to understand what is making them do such things. Life is so beautiful to be happy about and make it memorable.”

Anupam shared the video and praised the star for his wise words and also posted a folded hands emoticon along with the post. Several fans of the star flooded the comment section with their beautiful messages and thanked Jackie fr sharing such wise words amid the crisis. One of the users wrote that Jackie Shroff is one of the greatest ever human being on the earth. Another user wrote that Jackie had very humble beginnings and he has mastered his thinking capabilities bestowed by God for human beings unlike any creatures on the planet. A third user chimed in and wrote that he is feeling energetic now after watching the clip.

One of the greatest ever human being ❤️ on the earth ..stay simple nd humble sir .. respect and love ❤️🙏 — shrikant ef (@shrikantd31) April 28, 2020

Bindasbhidu had a very humble beginnings and he has mastered his thinking capabilities bestowed by God for human beings unlike any creatures on the planet. So, strengthen your inner peace and be the best of yourself and don't succumb to any pressure in life. #positivevibesonly — CHIRAG GOWDA - ಚಿರಾಗ್ ಗೌಡ (@CHIRAGGOWDAZ) April 28, 2020

Wow....bilkul energetic feel kar rela hu bava.... — NSG (@singhnavratna) April 28, 2020

Life ko dekhne ka najriya badal diya bhai ne... — Girand (@Girand02556161) April 28, 2020

Supper Jacki Dada you are Inspire Jindgi vindas jina cheye Mai 12 sal Umar sey akela Rairaha ho Bachpan mey mere parents gujar gaya or mai 12 sal ki umar sey kam kar raha ho Lakin kabhi Himmat nehi hara aj Mai ek accha jindgi ji raha ho Thanks for Shere Video — PK Ranjit (@PKRanjit1) April 28, 2020

