Jackie Shroff Reveals His Wish To Share The Screen With Rishi Kapoor Remained Unfulfilled

Actor Jackie Shroff has been deeply saddened by the news of actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise. It has been reported that the actor wished to share the screen space with Rishi Kapoor and now that wish stays unfulfilled. According to reports, Jackie Shroff and Rishi Kapoor shared a great bond off the screen, however, they were never seen on screen together. Despite being a part of films like Chalk and Duster (2016), Aurangzeb (2013) and Azaad Desh Ke Gulam (1990), the actors never exactly shared the screen space together.

Rishi-Jackie’s unfulfilled wish

It has been reported that Rishi Kapoor would often tell Jackie Shroff that he wants to do a film opposite him. He would say that they have worked in many films together but never faced each other on camera. Jackie Shroff further added that Rishi Kapoor was his senior actor and was one of the finest actors in the industry and he hence wanted to act with him. Jackie Shroff also stated that he is saddened because their wish of working together will not come true. He also added that with Rishi Kapoor’s demise a precious jewel of the crown is lost.

Absolutely shattered upon hearing the news of Chintu uncle passing away 😞🙏 the only consoling thought is that he isn’t suffering wherever he is 🙏 rest in peace sir 🙏🙏🙏 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 30, 2020

Jackie Shroff added that he felt that Rishi Kapoor always had an affection like a senior for not only him but also for his son Tiger Shroff. He revealed that the actors would often call each other up and discuss Tiger Shroff’s performance in his latest films. Jackie Shroff stated that the analysis of Tiger’s performance coming from Rishi Kapoor meant a lot of him. After Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Jackie Shroff feels that there is a void that can never be filled. He stated that Rishi Kapoor is in his heart forever.

A walk down the memory lane

Reminiscing his first memory of Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff revealed that he had seen Rishi Kapoor around the Pastry Palace in Mumbai for the first time. He recalls that Rishi Kapoor’s movie Bobby has just released and he had gotten fame overnight. Jackie Shroff was hanging around the place when he saw Rishi Kapoor. He says he was awestruck by Rishi Kapoor’s personality and aura. He wasn’t an actor back then and seeing Rishi Kapoor was like fan moment for him. He stated that he never knew then that they would share such a great friendship one day.

Always in my heart Chintuji #RIP 🙏 — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) April 30, 2020

Jackie Shroff reportedly stated that he loved everything about Rishi Kapoor, right from his dressing style to his acting. Jackie Shroff claims that he cannot do what Rishi Kapoor used to do. He explained that he cannot dance like Rishi Kapoor nor can he romance like Rishi Kapoor. He concluded by saying that Rishi Kapoor would meet people with a big warm hug and that he was very cheerful and would always share good vibes with people.

Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. After Rishi Kapoor demise, his fans stated that Rishi Kapoor’s movies and his charm will never be forgotten.

