Jackie Shroff Wishes Son Tiger Shroff By Sharing A Throwback Picture; See Pic

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are one of the most adorable father-son duos of Bollywood. Jackie Shroff is regularly seen talking about how he is proud of his son Tiger at media interactions. Recently Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt throwback picture of him and Tiger Shroff on his birthday.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Stands In Awe Of Father Jackie Shroff, Says 'he's A Far Bigger Star Than Me'

Tiger Shroff is currently busy in the promotions of his next Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff turned 30 today. The actor is receiving several wishes all over social media from his fans, along with his fellow co-stars and celebrities. But it was his father’s birthday wish that stood out and grabbed everyone’s attention. Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram to share a cute throwback picture of him holding his son in his arms as Tiger looks in the camera.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares An Adorable Childhood Memory With Jackie Shroff

Jackie captioned the picture by calling Tiger Shroff his soul. He tagged Tiger Shroff in the picture and wished him by saying may everyone’s blessings be on you always. He concluded by saying to Tiger that keeps shining. Tiger Shroff also replied to this wish in an emotional reply. He replied to the wish by just saying Daddy with heart emojis.

Also Read | Will Salman Khan Starrer ‘Radhe’ Feature Jackie Shroff In This Look? See Pic

Also Read | Jackie Shroff Kisses Son Tiger Shroff's Photograph At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch

Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film will also see him with father Jackie Shroff. He is all set to make a cameo in the film. Apart from that, he has also announced his next project which will be a sequel to Heropanti. Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.