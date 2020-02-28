Tiger Shroff Shares An Adorable Childhood Memory With Jackie Shroff

Tiger Shroff is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Baaghi 3. Taking to Instagram, the star was also seen revealing the first look posters of his next movie, Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti, which turned out to be a massive hit. In a recent interview with a news portal, Tiger Shroff opened up about his relationship with father Jackie Shroff and how he reacted when Heropanti released.

ALSO READ| Riteish Deshmukh Shares A 'Baaghi 3' BTS Video Featuring Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff was seen recalling one of his childhood memories. He began saying that whenever he did not want to go to school, Tiger Shroff would hug his father Jackie Shroff. Tiger Shroff added when his mother would pull him, asking him to get ready for school, Tiger would hug Jackie more tightly. In the end, it would melt Jackie Shroff’s heart and he would allow him to stay at home.

Tiger Shroff further revealed that he got away with many things because of his father. Tiger Shroff was also seen calling Jackie Shroff his hero. Tiger further shared how Jackie Shroff reacted after the release of his debut movie Heropanti. Tiger Shroff revealed that when Jackie Shroff saw the movie, he had only a few words of praise for him. Jackie said Tiger has passed the exam with his classic dialogue 'bindaas', Tiger added.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff Reveals His Diet Plan For Cheat Days And It's Not What You Would Expect

What is next in store for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff will be next seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 is an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is jointly bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. Baaghi 3 is theatrically scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will next work on Heropanti 2. Taking to Instagram, he recently revealed the movie's first look posters. Have a look at them here:

ALSO READ| Jackie Shroff Kisses Son Tiger Shroff's Photograph At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff And Father Jackie Shroff's Combined NET WORTH Is Astonishing; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.