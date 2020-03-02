Tiger Shroff Stands In Awe Of Father Jackie Shroff, Says 'he's A Far Bigger Star Than Me'

Recalling his experience of working with his father veteran actor Jackie Shroff in his upcoming film Baaghi 3, actor Tiger Shroff revealed that, during the shoot, he realized that his father is a bigger star than him even now. He remembered how the crew of his upcoming film Baaghi 3 had welcomed his father with applause as he entered the set location. In an interaction with the media on his birthday on Monday, Tiger Shroff expressed pride over his superstar father who continues to be a source of inspiration for him as he revealed that he has a long way to go to reach the level of stardom that his father has.

Read | Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday celebrations begin in Dubai; Watch

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Heropanti actor's 30th birthday on Monday, good wishes have been pouring in from his family and friends on social media. Among the many that wished him through Instagram, Jackie Shroff's wish for his son's birthday is the most precious one you will see. He shared a throwback photo of himself with Tiger as a toddler in his arms and captioned the post with the words, "My Soul..... @tigerjackieshroff May everyone's blessings be on you always!! ❣ #HappyBirthday #KeepShining 🌟🌟"

Have a look:

Read | 'Baaghi 3' trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani in 'some confusion' at airport

All about Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise Baaghi. Apart from Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff, it also features Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and under the banner of Fox Star Studios. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 6 this year.



Read | Tiger Shroff did a difficult stunt in an hour, reveals 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan

Read | Disha Patani shares first dance video with Tiger Shroff on his birthday; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.