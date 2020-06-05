Jackie Shroff Wishes Wife Ayesha On Their 43rd Marriage Anniversary; See Post Here

Jackie Shroff took to his official social media handle to wish his wife Ayesha Shroff on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on June 5, 2020. Read more:

Jackie Shroff celebrates 43rd wedding anniversary

On June 5, 2020, veteran actor Jackie Shroff celebrated the 43rd wedding anniversary with wife Ayesha Shroff. He took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video where fans can see him and his wife Ayesha Shroff together.

In the video, Shroff is seen sporting a black pant and a black-tie along with a white crisp shirt and a blazer. He is also sporting oval framed shades. His wife, on the other hand, is wearing a traditional dress of the off-white colour and was donning some jewellery. Jackie Shroff captioned this video saying, "Uparwale Ki Meherbani.... 43 Yrs Not Out..." Here is the video post by Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff's father:

Jackie Shroff's daughter took to her official social media handle and commented on this post saying, "Goalsss". Actors like Rohit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, and others also commented on the photo wishing the couple. Ayesha Shroff commented on the photo saying, "Sooooooooo cuuuuute jugs!!" and was all hearts about this video post.

Krishna Shroff also took to her social media handle and posted this video in her story section. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the most dapper couple I know. 43 years and still counting... Just wow! Love you, Legends." Here is what she posted on her social media handle:

Today is a special day for the Shroff family as it is also Ayesha Shroff's birthday. The model turned actor was born on June 5, 1960. This year she turned 60 years old. She has starred in films like Boom, Jis Desh Mai Ganga Rehta Hai, and Bombil and Beatrice.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff both wished their mother from their social media handles. Krishna Shroff posted a photo with her mother and captioned it saying that her mother is her best friend and her soul sister. In the caption, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to my beautiful mother, best friend, soul sister, ride or die, confidant, and so much more!"

