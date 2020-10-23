Jackky Bhagnani All 'hearts' As Patients Groove To 'Kamariya' At Hospital For Navratri

On Thursday, Jackky Bhagnani re-posted a video shared by Nitin Kakkar in which a bunch of nurses and patients were seen grooving to the tunes of Kamariya song for Navratri 2020. Sharing the video, filmmaker Nitin wrote, 'This puts a smile on my face not only because it’s a song from Mitron, but just watching people dance in adversity is awesome! Nothing can beat the human spirit! Aye halo re Halo. Navratri na Shubh avsare aavo ramye Garba!'.

Jackky Bhagnani posted the same on his wall and dropped a heart. Soon, fans also rushed to drop comments on the same. Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi wrote, 'This is so sweet,' whereas Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi star Smriti Khanna was all praises for the video. A user wrote, 'Beautiful. No one can ever miss a chance to shake a leg on this song'. Many simply dropped hearts and lovestruck emoticons on the video.

Earlier, Jackky penned a lengthy note for his mother on the occasion of the latter's birthday. 'I am because you are. I can just say that - without you, I don't know what I’d do, but with you I know there is nothing I cant do. You are our source of energy and positivity at all times. I am the luckiest in this world to have you as my mother', he wrote on Instagram.

About Kamariya song

Kamariya is a song from the Jackky Bhagnani-Kritika Kamra starrer Mitron, which features the duo in the lead. Sung by Darshan Raval and composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, the song has Jackky Bhagnani flaunting his moves and at the same time trying to impress his love interest while playing Garba. The peppy track became a massive hit and has hit a staggering 427 million views online.

Mitron is helmed by Nitin Kakar and is produced by Vikram Malhotra. The movie released in 2018 and opened to decent numbers at the box-office. Pratik Gandhi, Prateik Babbar, Neeraj Sood and others play pivotal roles in it.

