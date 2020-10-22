Who Was The Source Of Sucheta Dalal In 'Scam 1992'? Here Is The Real Life Character Info

Sucheta Dalal is a famous business journalist and author in India and has dedicated 25 years to the profession of journalism. She was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri for journalism in the year 2006. The show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was inspired by her book. Here is more information about who Sucheta Dalal is and some of the other significant details about her.

The early life of Sucheta Dalal

Sucheta Dalal was born in Mumbai, India. She pursued her graduation in B. Sc in Statistics from Karnatak College, Dharwad. She later gained a law degree from the Bombay University and went on to work for prominent Mumbai-based newspaper.

Who was the source of Sucheta Dalal?

When working as a journalist at media houses, Sucheta Dalal was able to work on several cases that earned her the reputation of an activist. In some of the cases, she closely worked with analysts and journalists like Debashis Basu, Girish Sant, Shantanu Dixit and Pradyumna Kaul. The cases they worked on became milestones in Indian history as they were some of the biggest scandals.

Where is Sucheta Dalal now?

Sucheta Dalal is currently working as the Managing Editor of Moneylife magazine, which is about investment and financial advice to people.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Books by Sucheta Dalal

The Scam, The: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away

Sucheta Dalal is the co-author of this book and she wrote it with her husband Debashis Basu. The book was published in the year 1993 and describes the events of the alleged Harshad Mehta scandal which took place in the year 1992 in the Indian stock market. The book was received well by critics and fans alike and gave a deeper understanding of the scam to the readers. The book is fairly popular among the fans of docusoaps.

A.D. Shroff: Titan of Finance And Free Enterprise

Another book that Sucheta Dalal authored was A.D. Shroff: Titan of Finance And Free Enterprise. The book was a biography of Ardeshir Darabshaw Shroff and was published in the year 2000. The book was received well by people and critics and this book is also popular among readers who like to read about Famous Indian personalities.

Recently a docuseries based on Sucheta Dalal’s book released and has been gaining popularity since its release. In the series, it has been shown that Sucheta Dalal played a prominent role in unveiling a big scam that shook the Indian stock market. The character of Sucheta in the series has been portrayed by Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Still from the official trailer of Scam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.