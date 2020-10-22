Navratri 2020 Day 6 Significance, Colour And Other Important Details

Navratri 2020 is being celebrated all over India with great joy and excitement. Because of the pandemic, the celebrations this year are a bit different than every year. During Navratri, 9 avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped by devotees. Each day is dedicated to a specific avatar od goddess Durga. The festival started on October 17, 2020, and today is the Navratri 2020 day 6 of the festival. Devotees keep a fast for worshipping Goddess Durga during the Navratri 2020 festival. People are also celebrating the festival by wishing each other a Happy Navratri 2020. As it is the Navratri 2020 day 6, a lot of people have been wondering about Navratri 2020 day 6 colour and Navratri day 6 significance. For all the people who are curious to know about the Navratri 2020 day 6, here is everything you need to know about it.

Navratri 2020 day 6 colour

Navratri 2020 day 6 is being observed all over India today on October 21, 2020, on Shashthi tithi. Navratri 2020 day 6 colour is Yellow. The colour represents joy and cheerfulness. The Maa Durga devotees wear yellow coloured clothes as an ode to the goddess.

Navratri day 6 significance

On the Navratri 2020 day 6, Maa Katyayani avatar of goddess Durga will be worshipped. Maa Katyayani is one of the most powerful forms of Maa Durga. She is also known as the warrior goddess. Maa Katyayani got her name as she was brought up by a sage called Katya. Maa Katyayani is believed to be the one who killed the demon Mahishasura. She is also known as goddess Adi Parashakti. The pictorial representation of Maa Katyayani sees her mounted on a lion. She has four hands and holds Abhaya and Vara mudra in the two right hands while holding a sword and a lotus in the two left hands. It is also believed that Sita, Radha and Rukmini had worshipped Maa Katyayani to get a good husband in their life.

The Katyayani form of Maa Durga is known to be worshipped for a happy married life. Unmarried girls pray to Maa Katyayani to get a good life partner. Maa Katyayani is considered fruitful for girls who have delay or problems in marriage. Maa Katyayani is offered honey, jaggery and roasted Bengal gram as a bhog on Navratri 2020 day 6.

Image Credits: Photo by Sonika Agarwal on Unsplash