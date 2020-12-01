Jackky Bhagnani To Launch Nupur Sanon Under His Banner Pooja Entertainment?

Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon has set foot in the entertainment industry with the superhit music video of Filhall starring opposite Akshay Kumar. Now, speculations are rife that Nupur has finally bagged her first big-screen project and is reportedly all set to mark her debut in Bollywood. A report by Filmfare recently revealed that producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh have decided to launch Nupur under their banner Pooja Entertainment in their upcoming film.

Nupur Sanon's film with Pooja Entertainment is on the cards?

One music video old, Nupur Sanon already enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. The beloved sister of the Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon had left many impressed with her exemplary performance alongside Akshay Kumar in BPraak's Filhall, which has received over a whopping 890 million views on YouTube alone. Now, a source close to Pooja Entertainment revealed to the magazine that Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh plan on launching the Filhall fame in one of their upcoming films because they think she has a 'great screen presence'.

The source also stated that Nupur proved immense potential in Filhall's music video and her 'freshness and vulnerability' not only impressed the masses but also producer Jackky. It was further revealed that team Pooja Entertainment has unanimously decided to take the 24-year-old under their wings. Although it is confirmed that Nupur will star in an in-house production film, the source shared that details about the project are yet to finalised and will be announced soon.

On the other hand, a report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Nupur Sanon might star alongside Tiger Shroff in his recently-announced upcoming film Ganapath. A source revealed to the portal that Nupur has been signed to play the first female lead alongside Tiger in the film while the Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi will play the third lead in Ganapath. Since the highly-anticipated thriller film is also bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, it is highly possible that the Tiger Shroff starrer might mark Nupur's debut in Bollywood. For the unversed, earlier this year, the production house had also launched Alaya F opposite Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman.

