Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kriti & Nupur Sanon's Childhood Post Is Too Cute To Miss

Kriti Sanon draws netizens' attention whenever she posts something on social media. Be it her glamorous pictures or her adorable family photos, these posts always leave fans stunned. Netizens recently came across an adorable throwback picture of Kriti Sanon along with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and have been going all gaga over it. The post was shared by her mother, Geeta Sanon and fans have also gone all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

In the picture, young Kriti can be seen lying down while baby Nupur is trying to walk. The duo looks adorable as they stare right into the camera. Kriti can be seen sporting a yellow t-shirt and shorts while Nupur is wearing a baby pink jumpsuit. The duo's post is surely too adorable to miss.

Along with this picture, Geeta Sanon penned a sweet note for her daughters revealing how much she loves them. She wrote, “Love you to the infinity”. Take a look at the adorable post below.

Seeing the picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by Kriti’s mom went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how adorable the duo looks, while some said that they are a big fan of Kriti. One of the users wrote, “Great fan of Kriti Sanon”, while the other one wrote, “childhood krits nupus”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actors themselves go on to share several pictures on their respective social media handle. And during the lockdown, the Sanon sisters are taking time out to spend some happy moments together. Nupur recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself enjoying pool time. While older sister Kriti was the person behind the camera making sure her little sister looked perfect. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Kriti Sanon seems to have a list of movies lined up in her kitty. The actor will next be seen in the film Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is based on surrogacy which can be expected to be an emotional journey. Post that, she will be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, Second Innings, Housefull 5 and Bachchan Pandey.

