'If I Know What Love Is...': Nupur Sanon Shares Family Pictures From Vacation

Actress Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon are currently holidaying with their parents. The two are making the most of their family time together have been treating fans with some beautiful pictures from their exotic family vacations. From posting goofy selfies to enjoying pool time, they gave a sneak-peek into their getaway. Recently, Nupur shared a series of family pictures on Instagram where the four of them can be striking a pose with their two furry members.

Nupur Sanon shares family vacay pictures

In the first picture, Nupur and Kriti are seen posing with the two dogs who seem to be cuddling in their parent’s arms. While in the rest, the four of them can be seen posing while hugging each other and flaunting their million-dollar smile. While captioning the post, Nupur wrote, “If I know what ‘love’ is...it’s because of them.” Kriti and her family left for a getaway on September 17. Ever since then, they have been treating fans with photos and videos from the resort. The Sanon sisters even gave us a glimpse of the venue when they reached there.

Read: Kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon Click Goofy Selfies, Latter Calls Her 'best Person In World'

Read: Daily Entertainment Recap Sep 18: Kriti Sanon's Cryptic Post And Other News Of The Day

Sometime back, Nupur Sanon recently took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself enjoying pool time. Older sister Kriti was the woman behind the lens making sure her little sister looked perfect. Earlier in the day, on Nupur Sanon's Instagram, she posted a video of herself in the pool enjoying a swim. The video starts with Nupur doing the backstroke and swimming from one end of the pool to another while the Jack Johnson song, Banana Pancakes played in the background. She donned a pink and black monokini while her hair was tied in a top knot.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the period drama, Panipat which also starred Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie was based on the third battle of Panipat and showed the Maratha kingdom in all its glory. However, Kriti Sanon seems to have a host of movies lined up which are at various stages of production. She will be seen next in Mimi, a film based on surrogacy which can be expected to be an emotional journey given the posters and the tone of the movie. It will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak. Kriti Sanon will star in Heropanti 2 along with Tiger Shroff. The movie is a sequel to their debut movie which was released in 2014. She also has Second Innings, Housefull 5, and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.

Read: Kriti Sanon's Cryptic Post On Unstoppable Chaos Says 'it's Not About You, It's About Them'

Read: Kriti Sanon Turns Videographer For Nupur Sanon, Captures Her Sister's Pool Shenanigans

(Image credit: Nupur Sanon/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.