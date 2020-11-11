Nupur Sanon Releases The Cover Of 'Baari' After She Received "a Lot Of Requests" From Fans

Nupur Sanon has finally released her new cover song which had been highly requested by fans. The singer previously had sung a cover for the song Filhall in which she featured opposite Akshay Kumar. Since then, fans have been requesting her to cover various songs and Baari was one of them, according to Nupur. Thus upon releasing the song, fans have been praising the singer for her soulful voice.

Nupur Sanon releases the cover of 'Baari'

As the video of the song begins, Nupur can be seen seated in elegant white clothing and a bunch of silver accessories. She begins singing a part from the song for close to a minute. Despite the short feature, fans loved to hear Nupur Sanon singing and praised her for her amazing voice. Prominent personalities on Instagram also heaped praises and complimented her amazing voice. People who loved the song also began sharing the song on their story, which Nupur shared back with a vote of thanks. After a number of celebrity comments, fans and followers too commented on the post and expressed how beautiful Nupur Sanon's singing was. Thus Nupur Sanon's Instagram video received tremendous positive reviews from fans who loved the cover of the song Baari.

In the caption of the video, Nupur Sanon began by addressing that she had received “a lot of requests” from fans for the song Baari. Thus she eventually decided to sing a snippet from the song. She added that the song is one of her absolute favourites and wrote that she is a 'lyrics person' and that too was another reason for her to sing Baari. She further praised the lyrics of the song by calling it a 'lyrical beauty' and ended the caption by asking her followers to tell her if they like it. While ending the caption, she added credits for the video and mentioned that the original song was sung to perfection by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan. The original Baari video released in November 2019 sung by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan currently has over a million likes and over 88 million views.

