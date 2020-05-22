Jacqueline Fernandez And Tiger Shroff's BTS Moments From 'Beat Pe Booty'

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in the song Beat Pe Booty along with actor Tiger Shroff. The song is from the movie A Flying Jatt which follows the story of a martial arts teacher who discovers he has superpowers. Jacqueline Fernandez played the role of Tiger Shroff's love interest in the film. The song Beat Pe Booty had gained immense popularity. Take a look at what all went into the making of this song.

Behind the scenes of Jacqueline Fernandez's song Beat Pe Booty

Jacqueline Fernandez shared that the song, Beat pe Booty is a fun hip-hop song and that she enjoyed shooting for it. In the video, the actor also shared that the situation in the song is depicted to the time when the two lovers get romantic for the first time. Tiger Shroff said that as soon as he heard the song, he started grooving. He also shared that since he played a superhero in the film, he tried to get his superpowers in the song too.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza said that it was his idea to shoot the song commercially, with a lot of dancers and disco lights. He got two choreographers for the song. One of the best highlights of the behind-the-scene video is when Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen kissing towards the end of the video. Jacqueline Fernandez said that during the kissing scene they were waiting for the director to cut the shot and as soon as the director cut the short, the two actors burst out laughing.

In this BTS video of Beat Pe Booty, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen practising her steps for the song. The song was shot for 3 days, on the first day Jacqueline Fernandez wore an all-black outfit and on the second day, she was seen in a glittery, golden-white outfit. Jacqueline Fernandez's donned a fringe hairstyle in the song, and some of the shots in the BTS video is from when Jacqueline Fernandez was getting ready.

Jacqueline Fernandez had earlier said that she had difficulties in shooting for the song and also faced a few issues while coping up with the steps, yet performed with grace. Towards the end of the video, Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated with the team and also thanked them for being such an amazing crew.

