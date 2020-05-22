Tara Sutaria Takes A Stroll Down Memory Lane, Shares Cute Childhood Pic With Sister Pia

Amid coronavirus pandemic, just like other Bollywood stars, newbie Tara Sutaria has also been cooped indoors due to the lockdown. As the celebs are taking trips down the memory lane and sharing cute childhood pictures on social media. Tara Sutaria has also been on a spree of dropping adorable childhood pictures with sister Pia Sutaria. Recently, the actress teased fans with another cute picture of the two sisters on social media.

Tara Sutaria and Pia's cute childhood picture

The Marjaavaan star shared a childhood snap on her Instagram story which is sure to brighten up your day. Tara dropped the childhood photo with sister Pia in which we can see the cute munchkins laying on the bed. While Pia is just a little baby and is seen sucking her thumb, Tara seems to be watching over her sister in the photo and it is a treat you would not want to miss. Clad in a pink top with ruffled hair, Tara looked extremely cute as she watched over her twin sister Pia in the picture from her childhood. Tara captioned the photo as, '@piasutaria I wuv you.'

Meanwhile, sometime back, Tara had shared another childhood photo with her twin sister Pia that broke the internet. Tara shared a cute baby picture where she can be seen hugging Pia from behind, while the latter feels shy about it. Not to miss Tara's sparkly eyes that enlighten the frame. In the caption, the Student of the Year 2 actor wrote, "Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria. We look like baby momo’s #AlwaysUpForCuddles." From sharing glimpses of meals with family to dropping childhood photos, Tara surely is making the most of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. As per several media reports, the film did fairly well at the box office. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her film with Ahan Shetty. It is titled Tadap and is a remake of the Telugu film RX100. It is slated to release in 2020.

