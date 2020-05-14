Nushrat Bharucha Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Rocked Feather Outfit Better?

Actor Nushrat Bharucha has been winning hearts with her films in Bollywood while Rakul Preet Singh is an established actor prominently working in Hindi films as well as films in the South. These actors are fashion icons in themselves and have also walked the ramp for various celebrity designers in the industry. The two actors were spotted in strikingly similar feather gowns and looked exceptionally gorgeous. Take a look at their pictures to decide who amongst the two established actors, slayed in their gorgeous gowns.

Nushrat Bharucha or Rakul Preet Singh: Who wore feather outfit better?

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning in the feathered gown that she wore for her first ramp walk. She walked the ramp for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Nushrat Bharucha looked like a goddess in the golden diamond-embellished gown with feathers towards the end.

The transparent dress seemed to have fitted the actor pretty well as she went for a simple makeup look to complete her outfit. Nushrat Bharucha tied her hair in a neat low pony and the makeup made her face look sharp and beautiful.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's pretty outfit was designed by Zuhair Murad. The gorgeous gown had a plunging neckline covered with transparent full sleeves. Rakul Preet Singh's embellished white gown had beautiful feather work towards the end that made her look like a princess.

She went for a bronze eye makeup that made her eyes look beautiful. With her straight hair let down, the actor looked gorgeous in the light pink lipstick. She wore cute diamond earrings to complete her look.

While Nushrat Bharucha went for a simple ponytail look for her outfit, Rakul Preet Singh let her hair down. Nushrat Bharucha decided for a no accessory look to go with her heavy outfit while Rakul Preet Singh completed her look with a pair of earrings.

