Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Fans Stretching Goals In Her Latest Instagram Post

Jacqueline Fernandez recently put up a video of herself stretching her legs completely. The catch in the video, however, was that she was doing it simultaneously while performing a handstand. Her legs can be seen following the motion of a clock which she has also mentioned in the caption for the post.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s stretchy workout

Jacqueline Fernandez recently posted a video of herself working out in an outdoor space. In the video posted, she can be seen wearing a black athleisure. In the workout video, she can be seen doing the handstand first and then going for the leg moment. Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen stretching both her legs, one by one, in complete circular motion while she is still performing her handstand. She can be seen taking the support of the wall while she pulls off the extremely difficult stretch routine. At the end of the stretch, she can also be seen doing a split in the air with her hands taking the weight of the body. The stretching is similar to the clock split challenge that has been doing the rounds lately. The challenge tests the stretching ability of an individual and checks how far they can go with it. In the caption for the post, Jacqueline Fernandez has mentioned that the clock keeps ticking. Have a look at the workout video from Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram here.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix show

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mrs Serial Killer recently released on the OTT platform, Netflix. She posted a picture of her character Sona Mukerjee while she also released the date and time at which it will stream on Netflix. She has mentioned that the show is based on the life of a woman who will go to any extent to prove her husband’s innocence. Have a look at the picture from Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram here.

