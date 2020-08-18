Jacqueline Fernandes Joins 'Action Against Hunger' Movement, Will Help Two Villages

Jacqueline Fernandez has been seen in several popular movies over the years and made her mark in the film industry. The actor is not just known for her great performances but also her dance moves. Not just this, but Jacqueline Fernandez uses her social media quite actively to talk about issues of society and the environment.

The actor has advocated several movements such as marine conservation and animal welfare. She has been associated with various charity works too. Recently she declared that she has joined her hands with a new charity. Read here to know more.

Jacqueline joins Action Against Hunger

Jacqueline Fernandez actor took to her Instagram on August 18, 2020, and shared a post with several videos telling her fans that she has joined Action Against Hunger. In the post, she shared a post she is working on a project in the Palghar region of Maharashtra. It was also shared that she will be helping people of the village Sakur & Pathradi to fight malnutrition and aid creating a healthier India. Take a look at the post here.

In the caption of this post, Jacqueline wrote

“Happy to be on board and thank you for all that you do!!! ❤️❤️❤️#Repost @actionagainsthunger_india. Thank you Jacqueline Fernandez for your support and welcome to the family!! In these tough times, we need to act together and help change lives! #changinglives #inspiration #againsthunger”

On the work front

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film titled Mrs Serial Killer. For this film, she received immense appreciation for her phenomenal performance and was loved by fans. Before this, she was seen in Badshah & Payal Dev's song Genda Phool which was loved by fans and has got a lot of appreciation.

She will next be seen in the film Attack. Attack is an action and thriller film which stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh along with Jacqueline. This film was supposed to release on August 14, 2020. But with the current situation, it seems to be postponed. She will also be seen in Caged Vengeance and Miss match India. It is rumoured that she will be seen in Housefull 5.

