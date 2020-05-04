'Mrs Serial Killer' Ending Explained | Is Dr Mrityunjoy Really The Serial Killer?

Netflix India's latest release is the film, Mrs Serial Killer which started streaming on the website from May 1, 2020. Starring Jacqueline Fernandes, Manoj Bajpai, Mohit Raina and Darshan Jariwala, the film has been directed, written and edited by Shirish Kunder.

Mrs Serial Killer is currently creating a storm on the internet. Fans are left confused as to the end of the ending of Mrs Serial Killer. However, for those who did not understand the ending of the series, here's Mrs Serial Killer ending explained.

The ending of Mrs Serial Killer explained

The question that seems to be bothering everyone about Mrs Serial Killer is what happened in the end. At the end, Sona Mukherjee's (Jacqueline Fernandes) husband, Dr Mrityunjoy Mukherjee (Manoj Bajpai) actually turns out to be the killer. It seems he was not wrongly accused of the crimes for which he was arrested at the beginning of the film.

However, after the inspector, Imran (Mohit Raina) managed to capture him and take him to the hospital. But while everyone thought the doctor died, he was, in fact, alive and succeeded in escaping from there before the police arrived. The high-profile lawyer, Rastogi (Darshan Jariwala), whom Sona had appointed to fight her husband's case, together with his wife are the one that helps him escape.

However, the Mrs Serial Killer ended on an open note. Why did the lawyer help the killer escape? Were they partner in crimes? What happened to Sona? All these questions will be answered in a second part fans are speculating. But Shirish Kunder nor his cast had made any revelations about it yet.

Mrs Serial Killer revolves around the life of a wife whose husband gets wrongly accused of murdering unmarried pregnant women. To prove her husband's innocence, the wife sets out to replicate the crimes of which her husband is accused. A cop who used to be her ex-lover poses a problem to this plan. However, things turn awry when the serial killer is revealed to be her husband itself.

