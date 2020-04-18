Lookalike Day 2020: Here Are Some Of The Most Famous Bollywood Lookalikes

The world celebrates Lookalike Day on April 20. On this occasion, several people often reflect upon the idea of having a doppelganger and share images or videos with their lookalikes on social media. Here are some famous Bollywood celebrity lookalikes who created quite a stir on the internet.

Lookalike Day 2020: Here are some of the most famous lookalikes

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Questioned About His Tattoo By Malaika Lookalike

Jacqueline Fernandes and Amanda Cerny

Jacqueline Fernandes is one of the biggest Bollywood celebrities and Amanda Cerny is a social media sensation. Both the ladies have excelled in their respective fields. Fans were quick to notice that Jacqueline Fernandes and Amada Cerny both look alike and maybe each other’s doppelgangers. Jacqueline Fernandes visited Amanda Cerny on one of her trips and posted several pictures with her and mentioning that they might have been long-lost sisters. The posts went viral and fans of both the ladies could easily see the resemblances the two artists shared in terms of looks.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Iranian Lookalike's Photo Accidentally Featured By French Broadcaster

Also Read | Keanu Reeves' Brazilian Lookalike On Being "popular" Among Ladies

Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels

A picture of Julia Michaels went viral after fans of the artist began comparing her to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Julia found out about this and took the time to share the picture with a collage of Anushka Sharma’s picture attached beside her own. Julia even captioned the picture mentioning that she and Anushka Sharma might be twins. This post reached Anushka Sharma and she too replied to the post saying that she has been looking for her doppelganger her entire life and is on a quest to find the remaining five as well.

Also Read | Meghan Markle's Lookalike Breaks Internet, Fans Call Them 'twins'

OMG YES!! 😲 I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life 😂 https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Navpreet Banga

A few shots of Navpreet Banga, who is also an actor, surfaced on the web and fans were surprised to notice the uncanny resemblance she shared with Priyanka Chopra. The posts of Navpreet went viral soon and reached Priyanka Chopra after a while. Priyanka Chopra in an interview mentioned she tried to fool her mom with the picture of Navpreet just to see how she would react. Priyanka revealed that her mother too could not tell the difference easily and took a while to realise that the girl in the picture was not her daughter.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manasi Naik

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in Bollywood according to some fans, hence when videos of Manasi Naik surfaced, fans were shocked. Manasi, who is also an actor, posts several videos of herself mimicking dialogues from famous Aishwarya Rai films. Manasi is fully aware that her fans see her as a lookalike of Aishwarya Rai and therefore posts several pictures and videos which resemble her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.