Jacqueline Fernandes Teases A Fun Project; Reveals Her 'happy Place'

Kick fame Jacqueline Fernandez is currently working on a secret project. While working for her forthcoming project, the actor has found herself in a 'happy place'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday October 25, 2020, the 35-year-old actor shared a picture dressed up like a traffic police officer. The actor is seen laughing her heart out and holding a coffee mug. Sharing the adorable picture, the actor wrote, "How was everyone's Sunday?? Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplace," (sic).

Besides this, Jacqueline Fernandes also shared a couple of Instagram stories of her getting in a position for the forthcoming venture. As soon as the actor's post was up on social media, fans of the star rushed to drop endearing comments on it. A user wrote, 'Beautiful' along with red heart emojis. Another fan penned, 'Love of my life'. While many were in awe of the actor's photos, many of her fans simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Jacqueline Fernandes's Instagram followers hit 46m

On Friday night, Jacqueline Fernandes took to her Instagram handle and posted an array of photos from her latest photoshoot. Sharing the images, the actor thanked fans as her official Instagram handle surpassed 46 million followers. She is grateful for the love fans shower upon her and wrote, 'Love you, thank you'. In the images shared, Jacqueline sported a beige trouser and held a huge bouquet of flowers in her hand. The actor accessorised her look with dainty rings and bracelets. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandes's picture below:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandes was last seen in Shirish Kunder's directorial, Mrs Serial Killer. She was paired alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans. This year in January, the actor announced her collaboration with Lakshya Raj Anand, for his forthcoming film, Attack. The film also features John Abraham in the lead role.

Besides this, she will be next seen in the film Kick 2. Moreover, Jacqueline has also joined the cast of the upcoming film Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the upcoming horror comedy film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film will be the first collaboration of Pavan Kirpalani with the entire cast.

