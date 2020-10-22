Jacqueline Fernandez Blows Kiss, Wishes Everyone 'magical Day' In Adorable Selfie

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with her fans. On October 21, the actor posted a picture of her blowing a kiss to her fans. As part of the caption, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, 'Hope you all had a magical day!! ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹'. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram post.

In this Instagram post, the Murder 2 actor stunned in a white outfit that had stringy sleeves. She didn't have any makeup on her face, except a nude lip colour. One can also spot Jacqueline Fernandez's frickles and bare skin in this picture. The star had her hair tied and accessorised her look with a tiny locket.

Fans went gaga over Jacqueline Fernandez's photos. The actor's post received 1.5 million likes within hours of its upload. Over 11k people commented on Jacqueline's Instagram post. One of her fan pages commented, 'ofc after seeing your beautiful face, im gonna have a magical day a magical night, a magical lifeeeeeðŸ˜­â¤'. Another user added, 'gosh im so in love with your freckles!! wish i also had ðŸ˜­ðŸ’•'. Jacqueline's makeup artist also commented on the post. Shaan Muttathil wrote, 'â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ I had a unreal magical day. I am sure u too ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer. Written and helmed by Shirish Kunder, the crime thriller also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead role. For her next, the actor has several films in her kitty. Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Cirkus, a comedy film starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and many others.

The star is also part of the cast ensemble of the comedy horror film, Bhoot Police. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and others. Apart from these, Fernandez has also bagged roles in films like Housefull 5, Kick 2, Caged Vengeance, Miss match India and Attack.

