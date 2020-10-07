Jacqueline Fernandez Is Elated With 10 Years Of Instagram Goodies She Received! See Pics

The popular photo and video sharing platform, Instagram turned 10 years old on October 6th. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Instagram where she showed the goodies that she received from the American app. Take a look at what Jacqueline received for 10 years of Instagram.

Jacqueline shared an Instagram story where she showed the films and an Instax camera that she received from Instagram itself. One can see Jacqueline being immensely happy about the app's successful 10 years. She can then be seen opening a box with a pink instant camera in it. From the looks of it, the camera seems to be an Instax Mini 9 model. Take a look at her Instagram story.

Image courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

10 years of Instagram

Instagram was launched on 6th October 2010 and was created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. The social media platform, which is now owned by Facebook since 2012, recently added some new features commemorating its 10th anniversary. Instagram announced the arrival of some new features including Stories Map and two well-being updates. The well-being updates include measures to hide potentially offensive comments and to expand nudge warnings as well. These updates are to stop trolls from sending offensive comments and end cyberbullying while the Stories Map is for creating a private map of the Instagram stories that a user has shared in the last few years which can be shared as a 'highlight'.

Later, she also shared some snippets from her time at the Amateur Riders Club in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai today. She also shared a post later on riding a horse. In her Instagram stories, one could also see a masked Manasi Scott waving to the camera along with Jacqueline. Both seemed to be gearing up to play the polo sport themselves as well. Here is a snippet from Jacqueline's Instagram story.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has been working on the film Attack alongside actor John Abraham. The film is being directed by Lakshya Raj Anand who has also contributed to the story of the film. The plot of Attack is expected to be based on real events.

Promo Image courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

