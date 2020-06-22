Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Aa Toh Sahii' From 'Judwaa 2': Making Of The Song

Jacqueline Fernandez has appeared in movies of different genres over the years. Out of all of her movies, she has appeared in some blockbuster comedy films, like Houseful 3, Judwaa 2, amid others. However, it was in Judwaa 2, that Jacqueline gave a memorable performance that garnered her critical acclaim. Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, is a remake of David Dhawan's successful 1997 comedy film Judwaa.

The songs of this light-hearted comedy were widely popular, especially the Aa Toh Sahii track, which is sung by Meet Bros and Neha Kakkar. Here's a making video of the song Aa Toh Sahii. Witness all the BTS fun and masti during the making of Aa Toh Sahii:

Making of Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan's Aa Toh Sahii From Judwaa 2

Aa Toh Sahii is shot in the exotic beaches of Mauritius. In this fun dance number, Varun Dhawan romances both his leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu at the same time and same place, as he played a double role in the film. The BTS video of Aa Toh Sahii starts with Varun and Jackie practising their steps for this peppy dance number.

Jacqueline looks fabulous in the pretty white jumpsuit with pink and red prints, as she aces the hook steps of the Neha Kakkar track. Next, we see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee having a gala time at the beach when they both try their best to talk as fast as possible in a fun conversation. However, the Dishoom actor won this round hands down. Famous Bollywood choreographer, Ganesh Acharya directed this song. Multiple times the actors are seen interacting with him regarding the shot in this video

Jacqueline Fernandez also talked about a mistake that led to her suffering from injuries. Basically in the sequence, both Varun and Fernandez were to be seen enjoying a boat ride. Later, Jacqueline Fernandez jumped into shallow water from the boat, and because of the presence of corals, she got herself injured with buses on her arms.

However, Jacqueline Fernandez took this whole incident in a lighthearted way. By watching the making video, it is evident that the entire cast and crew worked tirelessly to make Aa Toh Sahii a chartbuster hit. As Aa Toh Sahii, has over 72 million views on Youtube. Also, it topped radio charts over weeks when it released back in 2017. Watch the final version of the Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee's chartbuster track here:

