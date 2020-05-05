Times When Jacqueline Fernandez Featured In Non-Bollywood Movies

Jacqueline Fernandez's 2020 started on a good note with two of her music singles Mere Angne Mein and Genda Phool turning out to be chartbuster hits. The Housefull 3 actor recently made headline for accompanying her Kick co-actor Salman Khan and his family at their Panvel farm-house, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, charming personality, and impeccable style, Jacqueline is counted amongst the most-celebrated non-Indian faces Bollywood currently has. She has worked with some of the biggest stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, amid others, and given us some memorable films. Some of her best works include Kick, Housefull 2, Race 2, Brothers, and Dishoom. But do you know that Jackie has also featured in some Non-Bollywood flicks? If not, take a look at the list.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Non-Bollywood Flicks

Definition of Fear (2015)

Source: Katie Cleek Instagram

In the year 2015, unlike her usual Jacqueline Fernandez's movies commercial Hindi films, the Race 3 actor did something unusual. She featured in a James Simpson British flick titled Definition of Fear. Jacqueline Fernandez was a major part of horror-thriller movie Definition of Fear and had a meaty role in it. The plot of Definition of Fear revolved around a group of four girls, who combat an evil spirit around them. The critics highly lauded JB's performance in the movie.

Drive (2019)

Source: Drive Netflix Instagram

Dharma Production, produced Drive, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. The film released on Netflix an OTT platform in November 2019. The story of this Jacqueline F starrer revolved around a big robbery done in India's one of the most secured places. In Drive, Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez shared screen space together for the first time. Originally the film was supposed to have a cinematic release but as this thriller had low anticipation and buzz around, makers decided to give it a digital release.

Mrs Serial Killer (2020)

Source: Netflix India Instagram

Helmed by director Shirish Kunder, on May 1, 2020, released Jacqueline Fernandez's crime-thriller drama, Mrs Serial Killer. Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Jacky, and, Mohit Raina in lead roles. As the name suggests, Jacqueline Fernandez is playing a character who has a grey shade to it. This Netflix original flick has got some mixed reviews so far. The story is about a doctor, who is accused of a series of murders. Jacqueline Fernandez plays a loyal wife to her doctor husband and tries to rescue him because she thinks he's innocent.

