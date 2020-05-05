Jacqueline Fernandez's Love Life And Dating History; Read Details

B-Town diva, Jaqueline Fernandez's life has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Born in Manama, Bahrain, Jacqueline went on to become Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006. Post, that she made her Bollywood debut opposite Ritesh Deshmukh in 2009's Aladin also starring veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt.

Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Thriller Flicks You Must Add To Your Watch-list During Quarantine

Rest as they say is history. In the past 11 years, Jaqueline has cemented her place as an A-list actor in the Hindi Film Industry. She has done some commercially successful films like Kick, Race 2, Housefull series, Dishoom, and Judwaa 2. Apart from her work, Jacqueline Fernandez's personal life has always made headlines. The Mrs Serial Killer actor was linked to several people and the alleged Jacqueline Fernandez’s boyfriends list is quite interesting. Let's take a look.

Men Jacqueline Fernandez has allegedly dated

Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa

Source: Zoom/Youtube

If reports are to be believed the man who tops Jacqueline Fernandez’s boyfriend's list is the Prince of Bahrain. Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa and Jaqueline F were rumoured to be dating for quite a long time. During her initial days in Bollywood, the Aladin actor grabbed a lot of attention for her love affair with the Bahrain Prince. But she never accepted her relationship.

Sajid Khan

Source: People & History/Youtube

In Housefull and Housefull 2, Sajid Khan roped in Jaqueline Fernandez as he was rumoured to be dating the stunning Kick actor. If rumour mills are to be believed, Sajid Khan and Jaqueline Fernandez were in a serious relationship, for many years. They were spotted on various events together as well. But as per reports, it was Sajid Khan's possessive nature which made Jacky call it quits. Though Sajid Khan never really talked about it publically.

Read: Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar: Take A Look How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

Salman Khan

Source: Nidhi Instagram

During the filming of Kick, Jaqueline Fernandez's proximity with Salman Khan was the talk of the town. As pert reports, JB and Salman were dating and loved each other's company. Post Kick, Salman and Jaqueline Fernandez also worked in Race 3 as the lead pair. In fact, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently accompanying Salman and his family at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Read: Times When Jacqueline Fernandez Featured In Non-Bollywood Movies

Sidharth Malhotra

Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

In Jacqueline Fernandez's boyfriend's list, another popular name is that of SOTY star Sidharth Malhotra. Both the good-looking actors were allegedly dating during the filming of A Gentleman. Apparently, Jaqueline Fernandez and Sidharth's closeness did not go down well, with Sid's then alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Hence the two parted ways. But neither Sid nor Jaqueline Fernandez ever accepted their romantic relationship.

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast; Read Full List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.