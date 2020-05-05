Jacqueline Fernandez's Thriller Flicks You Must Add To Your Watch-list During Quarantine

With the news of COVID-19 lockdown extension, people are running out of options, as to how one can invest time into doing something interesting, and kills the boredom bug. So if you are a fan of thriller flick, then these Jacqueline Fernandez's movies are a must-watch during the quarantine.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one Bollywood diva, who has featured in some of the biggest flicks. From Definition of Fear to Murder 2, this Bollywood leading lady sure knows the art of keeping the audiences glued to the screen. So if your Thriller movies-list is on the verge of saturation, then these Jacqueline Fernandez's movies are here for your rescue. Let's take a look at some of Jacqueline's best thriller flicks you can add to your watch-list.

Must-Watch Jacqueline Fernandez's Thriller Films

Murder 2 (2011)

With Murder 2, Jacqueline Fernandez gave her first hit in Bollywood. Directed by Mohit Suri, the thriller film did exceptional business at the box-office. Songs of Murder 2 like Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, Aa Zara were a rage. It is a story about a psycho killer, who murders women for pleasure.

Race 2 (2013)

One of the best Jacqueline Fernandez's movies with an ensemble cast. JB joined the Race team, and added a lot of value to it. The second instalment of the Race franchise was bigger blockbuster than the first. Fernandez played a grey character in the movie, she was paired opposite John Abraham and performed some action sequences in the Abbas-Mastan action-thriller.

Definition of Fear (2015)

In 2015, Jacqueline Fernandez featured in Definition of Fear, a British horror-thriller. Directed by James Simpson, Definition of Fear is Jacqueline's first International flick. It's a spooky horror and thriller flick with some nail-biting scenes. The story of Definition of Fear revolves around 4 girls and one evil spirit.

According to Matthew(2018)

One of the most underrated Jacqueline Fernandez's movies of all times. Most of you have not even heard of this thriller film starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Alston Koch. According To Matthew is a crime-thriller by Chandran Rutnam with an interesting story-plot. A must-watch flick which will certainly give you an edge over-the-seat experience.

Race 3 (2018)

This is JB's second collaboration with the Race franchise. In Race 3, Jaqueline shared screen space with her Kick co-star Salman Khan. Race 3 is a thriller-action film with a touch of family drama. The stunning actor plays a mysterious role in the film, she romanced Bobby Deol for the first time onscreen for Remo D'Souza's Race 3.

Mrs Serial Killer(2020)

Jacqueline did her much-awaited Netflix Originals debut with Shirish Kunder's Mrs Serial Killer. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina in pivotal roles, Mrs Serial Killer is a horror-thriller, in which JB's character tries to save her murder- accused husband by abducting a girl.

