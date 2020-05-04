Jacqueline Fernandez's Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast; Read Full List

Jacqueline Fernandez is a highly celebrated Bollywood actor, who is known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, beautiful dance moves, and endearing personality. Her last film Race 3 opposite Salman Khan turned out to be a box-office hit.

Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline recently featured in two video songs Mere Angne Mein, and Genda Phool, both these singles are chartbusters, and Jacky looked absolutely breathtaking in these tracks. Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez's movies, do you know, the Drive actor has been a part of several multi-starrers with some of the biggest banners. If not, then let's take a look at the list of her films that feature an ensemble cast.

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies which are multi-starrers

Housefull 2

Source:@k.naza Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's first movie with a huge ensemble cast was Sajid Khan's Housefull 2. Jaqueline played a bubbly character in the film. In Housefull 2, Jacqueline was paired opposite John Abraham for the first time. The comedy flick had an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Asin, Riteish Deshmukh, Zareen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun among several others. The film was a huge commercial success.

Housefull 3

Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Out of the four editions of the Housefull franchise, Fernandez has been a part of three films. However, in Housefull, she only did a cameo role in the song Dhanno. In Housefull 3, once again Jacqueline Fernandez was a female lead. This time she played Akshay Kumar's love interest. Jacqueline had the maximum screen time out of other female casts including Lisa Hayden and Nargis.

Race 2

Source:@hm.q8.hm Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez played an antagonist for the first time in Abbas-Mastan's thriller-action flick Race 2. The action movie had an ensemble starcast of Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Amisha Patel. Jacqueline's dance track Lat Lag Gayee became a rage back in 2013.

Judwaa 2

Source: JaquelineArmy_ Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez impressed both audiences and critics with her comic timing in David Dhawan's comedy movie Judwaa 2. The film was based on a story of estranged twin brothers, and how destiny plays a role in making them meet again after ages. Judwaa 2 features Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

Race 3

Source: Race 3 Instagram

In the third instalment of the Race franchise, Jacqueline Fernandez played a cop. She was paired opposite her Kick co-star Salman Khan, and the audiences were in awe of their onscreen chemistry. In Race 3, several new faces were added unlike the previous two. The ensemble cast includes Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan.

