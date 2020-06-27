Sushant Singh Rajput's Childhood Home In Patna To Be Turned Into A Memorial, Says Family

Sushant Singh Rajput's family recently released an official statement stating that the deceased actor's childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, would turn into a memorial. The memorial would have the actor's personal memorabilia and belongings on display for his fans and admirers. "Thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers," said Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family announces Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF)

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has decided to set up a foundation to honour the deceased actor's legacy. "To honour his memory, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF)," said the actor's family. The Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation will support and provide a platform for all young talents from the field of science, cinema, and sports to make their mark. Sushant Singh Rajput's family also mentioned that they would be maintaining the actor's social media handles to keep the actor's memories alive.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's official statement

The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars. We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love. To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, among others, paid homage to the actor.

